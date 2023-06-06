Compare: 12 Cruise Ships in Alaska

.triblock { display:table; width:100%; background-color:#ECE9F4; margin-bottom:25px; } .triblock > .block1, .triblock > .block2, .triblock > .block3 { display:table-cell; width:33.3%; padding:8px; } .triblock p, .triblock ul { margin:0 0 10px; } .triblock > .block1, .triblock > .block2 { border-right:2px solid #000; } .triblock ul { padding-left:20px; } @media (max-width:670px) { .triblock > .block1, .triblock > .block2, .triblock > .block3 { display:block; float:none; width:auto; } .triblock > .block1, .triblock > .block2 { border-right:0; border-bottom:2px solid #000; } }

You won't find any rock climbing walls or quirky pool games on Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam, which prides itself on dining and a relaxed, traditional cruising experience. Service and food quality in the complimentary main dining room are top-notch, but for-fee restaurants like Pinnacle Grill (which now features a Sel de Mer pop-up venue once per week) and Tamarind make for splurge-worthy romantic dates. The ship tends to appeal to a more mature crowd, though you will see more families and multigenerational groups on Alaska cruises.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seattle, Seward and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Victoria, BC; Skagway; Glacier Bay National Park and Tracy Arm Fjord (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Park ranger and native Huna interpreters on Glacier Bay sailings

Junior Rangers program teaches kids about local wildlife

Alaskan salmon dishes available every night

Ship Wows

Live music abounds at the Queen's Lounge, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard

Culinary Arts Center offers cooking classes by Food & Wine Magazine

Main pool has a retractable roof for inclement weather

Show Nieuw Amsterdam Prices

Thanks to a dry dock that welcomed new features like the Salty Dog Gastropub, Princess Cruises' Luxury Bed Collection and the "Voice of the Ocean" show (a spin-off of NBC's "The Voice"), Ruby Princess offers a fresh take on "The Love Boat" line. Pair that with fleetwide staples such as a lavish adults-only sun deck, Movies Under the Stars (complete with popcorn and cozy fleece blankets) and a partnership with the Discovery Channel, which offers a slew of activities for adults and kids alike, and you've got something for everyone.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seattle and Los Angeles

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Victoria, BC; and Glacier Bay National Park (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Local cuisine from restaurants like Tracy's King Crab Shack in Juneau and Skagway's Bonanza Bar and Grill served onboard

Top-deck party with live music, dancing under the midnight sun and more

Puppies in the Piazza (sled dog puppies come onboard for a day)

Ship Wows

Broadway productions by award-winning composer Stephen Schwartz

Chocolate-lovers can enjoy special desserts, wine tastings and spa treatments

Hidden gem: Terrace Pool offers breathtaking wake views

Photo Tour of Ruby Princess

Show Ruby Princess Prices

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

An Alaska-themed hull design, alfresco restaurants and a 20,000-square-foot observation lounge are just a few of the reasons Norwegian Bliss is one of the best cruise ships to sail The Last Frontier (as well as the biggest). The 4,000-passenger ship, which debuted in April 2018, will boast a handful of the features found on its sisters, Norwegian Escape and China-based Norwegian Joy, as well as its own unique attractions. With a variety of dining, entertainment and recreational options, cruisers never get bored or hungry.

Itineraries

Homeport: Seattle

Ports: Juneau; Skagway; Ketchikan; Victoria, BC; and Glacier Bay National Park and Tracy Arm Fjord (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Educational guides teach little ones about the state's nature and culture in the kids' club

Alaskan craft beers served in bars throughout the ship

Park ranger-led narration in Glacier Bay

Ship Wows

"Jersey Boys" Broadway-style show headlines main theater

Activities include go-kart racetrack, laser tag and waterslides

Select solo cabins feature virtual ocean views

Show Norwegian Bliss Prices

With a variety of dining venues, great kids' programmes and adrenaline-pumping activities, Radiance of the Seas offers Royal Caribbean's best in a more modest size. The 2,112-passenger ship features the line's much-loved Giovanni's Table and Izumi Japanese Cuisine, a 200-square-foot outdoor movie screen, rock climbing wall and a nursery for babies and toddlers. Passengers range from young couples and singles to families and active retirees.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seward and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Bike and Brew: biking, drinking and glacier viewing excursion

Onboard naturalist offers insight into the region's flora and fauna

Crew doles out flannel blankets and hot cocoa on deck

Ship Wows

All-weather, indoor, adults-only pool

Activities include a rock climbing wall and mini-golf

Exterior glass elevators have great views

Photo Tour of Radiance of the Seas

Show Radiance of the Seas Prices

Anyone familiar with Southampton-based Celebrity Silhouette, will feel right at home on Celebrity Solstice (the first in class), which has one of the best interior architecture designs at sea, and passenger flow is excellent. While the ship's passenger-to-space ratio is standard for the industry, the ship never feels crowded. Celebrity is known for its fabulous dining options and bars, but perhaps the unique feature of this or any other ship is the Lawn Club. This full half-acre of real grass on the top deck offers some of the best views onboard in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The space includes an alfresco dining venue serving up fresh barbecue, games like bocce and mini-golf, and lounge chairs perfect for soaking up sun when the weather permits. Celebrity typically attracts sophisticated young adults and middle-aged couples, though you'll notice more families during the summer holiday.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seattle and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Tracy Arm Fjord; Victoria, BC; and the Inside Passage (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Naturalists onboard for high-interest areas

Local performers bring Alaskan culture aboard

Blankets and hot chocolate for nature viewing

Ship Wows

Award-winning bars specialise in crafted cocktails

Boutique dining options, from crepes to spa cuisine

Entertainment options combine singing, dancing and aerial acrobatics

Photo Tour of Celebrity Solstice

Show Celebrity Solstice Prices

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

The 1,754-passenger Disney Wonder is the pinnacle of family-friendly Alaska cruising. The line has tailored the experience onboard (kids' programming, dining) and off (unique, if pricey, shore tours) to appeal to cruisers of all ages. The ship, with its ocean-liner-style exterior and Art Nouveau interior, makes a statement: "elegance" and "family friendly" don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Itineraries

Homeports: Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Tracy Arm Fjord and Hubbard Glacier (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

"Frozen" deck party includes themed dining, dancing and games

Educational Junior Ranger program for kids

Fun photo op: characters dress up in outdoor gear

Ship Wows

Most cabins feature split bath setup

Unique dining scheme: rotate among three venues with the same waiters

Multiple adults-only spaces for daytime and after-hours fun

Show Disney Wonder Prices

Full of "Fun Ship" touches like the Camp Ocean kids club and the Green Thunder water slide (pray for warm, sunny weather), Carnival Legend is a great value for families on a budget. The 2,124-passenger ship offers a variety of free alternative restaurants, activities and entertainment. Munch on celebrity chef Guy Fieri's famous burgers or indulge in Caribbean fare at the Key West-inspired RedFrog Pub after a game of mini-golf. Competitive families will also enjoy Hasbro, the Game Show, during which groups can compete against each other in a series of games for a chance to win prizes.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seattle and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Victoria, BC; and Glacier Bay National Park and Tracy Arm Fjord (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Onboard naturalist alerts passengers to wildlife sightings

Special menu with local delicacies

Educational games and crafts teach kids about Alaskan culture

Ship Wows

Adults-only Serenity hot tubs are perfect to soak up views

Seuss at Sea program for kids with parade, story time

Dine at Bonsai Sushi, one of our favorite sushi restaurants at sea

Photo Tour of Carnival Legend

Show Carnival Legend Prices

The 382-passenger Silver Shadow is an intimate, all-suite, all-inclusive luxury vessel with one of the most generous space-to-passenger ratios in the industry. There's also one crew member for every 1.3 passengers, who are accommodated in cabins ranging from 287 to 1,435 square feet. Suites are larger than the industry average, when it comes to luxury cruise lines, and bathrooms include double-basin vanities, Bvlgari amenities and full bathtubs and separate showers. Cabins aside, the ship features high-quality dining and included extras like select wine and spirits. Passengers are mostly well-to-do, older adults.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seward and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Sitka; Wrangell; Homer; Victoria, BC; the Inside Passage; Hubbard Glacier and Tracy Arm Fjord (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Complimentary backpacks, water bottles and parkas for excursions

Speakers include noted historians and conservationists

Local Alaskan seafood is incorporated into evening menus

Ship Wows

La Dame is the only Relais & Chateaux restaurant at sea

All accommodations are suites, most of which have balconies

Butler service included in every suite category

Show Silver Shadow Prices

Luxury meets adventure on Seabourn Sojourn's Alaska cruises. The 462-passenger all-inclusive ship boasts a country club atmosphere with pampering service, and itineraries are packed with scenic cruising and lesser-known ports. Even better, you don't have to worry about missing any of the views, as all the ship's cabins face the outside. While restaurants and public spaces are opulently designed, the ship maintains a comfortable, friendly vibe.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seward and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Sitka; Wrangell; Haines; Inian Islands; Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords); Icy Strait Point; Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm (scenic cruising); Prince Rupert; Klemtu and Alert Bay, BC

Alaska Exclusives

Ventures by Seabourn naturalists lead guided kayak and Zodiac tours

"Caviar on Ice" deck party (twist on Caviar in the Surf)

Passengers receive complimentary all-weather jackets

Ship Wows

Restaurants offer dishes by Michelin-star chef Thomas Keller

Six outdoor whirlpools are perfect for soaking up the views

Intuitive service and all-inclusive fares

Show Seabourn Sojourn Prices

Every cabin on the 700-passenger Seven Seas Mariner is a suite with a balcony and at least 252 square feet of space. The upshot: This is an all-inclusive luxury ship attracting both mature couples and affluent families. Passengers shell out up-front, but enjoy included amenities such as return airfare, a luxury hotel stay, shore excursions, speciality restaurants, alcoholic beverages and gratuities.

Itineraries

Homeports: San Francisco, Seward and Vancouver

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Sitka; Skagway; Icy Strait Point; Wrangell; Astoria (Oregon); Prince Rupert; Victoria, BC; Hubbard Glacier; Tracy Arm Fjord; Sawyer Glacier; the Inside Passage and Outside Passage (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Award-winning lecturer Terry Breen onboard most Alaska sailings

Enriching kids' program for ages 5 to 17

Alaskan menu items include halibut and king crab legs

Ship Wows

1:1.6 passenger-to-crew ratio means more personalized service

Dining options include steakhouse and French restaurant

All bathrooms have bathtub/shower combos and L'Occitane bath products

Show Seven Seas Mariner Prices

Oceania prides itself on fine dining and an upscale yet comfortable ambiance -- and Regatta is no exception. The 684-passenger ship features creations of celebrity chef Jacques Pepin in the main dining room and two surcharge-free speciality restaurants. No formal nights mean the pressure to dress up for dinner is dictated by fellow passengers, not the cruise line. Regatta offers an experience that's close to luxury without being all inclusive or priced sky high. Passengers tend to be mature and well-traveled.

Itineraries

Homeports: Seattle, Vancouver and San Francisco

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Sitka; Icy Strait Point; Wrangell; Haines; Astoria; Prince Rupert; Victoria, BC; Hubbard Glacier; the Inside Passage and Outside Passage (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Unique itineraries with "off the beaten path" ports

Main dining room serves fresh Alaskan salmon and halibut

Guest speakers give lectures on history, culture and nature

Ship Wows

Spa run by award-winning Canyon Ranch

Range of cabins, from cozy insides to opulent Owner's Suites

Afternoon tea with a string quartet is a real treat

Show Oceania Regatta Prices

The 848-passenger Crystal Symphony touts "big ship" amenities such as a variety of restaurants and entertainment (including a nightclub and new "song and dance meets comedy" theatre production). Its refined ambiance, exclusive-access excursions and included perks, such as wine, spirits and gratuities, attract a discerning crowd, mostly empty nesters and retirees. Crystal also stands out with its Creative Learning Institute, including classes ranging from language to filmmaking. When it's time to chow down, passengers can choose from a variety of dining options, such as Umi Uma & Sushi Bar helmed by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa; Prego, Crystal's signature Italian restaurant; a nightly, pop-up Brazilian churrascaria in the buffet; and Waterside, the ship's redesigned main dining room.

Itineraries

Homeports: Vancouver and Whittier

Ports: Juneau; Ketchikan; Skagway; Sitka; Prince Rupert; Victoria, BC; Icy Strait Point; Glacier Bay National Park; Tracy Arm Fjord; the Inside Passage and Hubbard Glacier (scenic cruising)

Alaska Exclusives

Visits a variety of scenic cruising destinations

Expedition team onboard includes National Geographic expert

Optional voluntourism opportunity in every itinerary

Ship Wows

Accommodations boast sleek, Four Seasons-esque design

Select "Pure" rooms designed for cruisers with allergies

One of the best afternoon teas at sea

Photo Tour of Crystal Symphony

Show Crystal Symphony Prices