Compare: 12 Cruise Ships in the South Pacific

With a year-round tropical climate, fabulous beaches and picture-postcard views, the South Pacific is one of the world's most popular cruising destinations, especially for Australians. This diverse region also offers visitors much more than a spot to simply soak up the sun. Cruisers can enjoy a taste of France without the jetlag in New Caledonia, snorkel pristine tropical reefs in the Solomon Islands, go to church at a traditional Fijian village or shop for pearls in Tahiti. With more than a dozen ships plying the South Pacific's picturesque waters, many of them throughout the year, passengers have plenty of options.

This chart features a ship from each of the major South Pacific cruise lines such as Princess, Carnival, Celebrity and Royal Caribbean, as well as lesser-known lines such as Azamara, Windstar and Ponant. Each of the 12 ships suits a different type of traveller. Families on a budget might find the most value onboard P&O Cruises' Pacific Adventure, while couples can pamper themselves with a romantic sailing on Windstar's Wind Spirit.

Learn more about each line's itineraries and exclusive offerings to decide which one is best for you.

Note: Click on a ship name to get more info and read hundreds of cruise reviews.