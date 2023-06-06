Compare the 15 Best Small Cruise Ship Lines

Best for Expedition Cruises

1. Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions, allied with National Geographic, offers soft-adventure cruises on a fleet of nine capable vessels (as well as several charters like the Delfin II riverboat and Sea Cloud masted sailing ship) that carry from 48 to 148 passengers. Serving more as base camps for exploring the world's waters, the line's ships cruise to all seven continents, including the Galapagos, South Pacific, Antarctica and the Arctic.

Topflight naturalists, historians, undersea specialists and expedition leaders accompany each trip; many itineraries also have National Geographic photographers or at least a Lindblad-National Geographic-certified photo instructor. Besides kayaks and Zodiacs for landings, ships are equipped with scientific tools like hydrophones (to listen in on marine mammals), underwater cameras and video microscopes.

The ships are comfortable, with some great touches like the local, organic foods used in meals and LEXspa treatment rooms for some well-deserved relaxation. (Endeavour even has a floating platform with a massage table for open-air treatments.)

2. Hurtigruten

Norwegian-based cruise line Hurtigruten plies the poles with 15 ships of varying sizes. 2019 sees the launch of its forthcoming flagship, 530-passenger MS Roald Amundsen. It will be the first of two hybrid propulsion ships that will reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by 20 percent. The ship features suites and cabins with balconies, as well as ocean-view cabins. The Expedition Suite even has a private outdoor hot tub and comes with amenities like a bathrobe and espresso maker.

Don't let the trappings fool you though -- these cruises are all about nature. Like other expedition vessels, MS Roald Amundsen has its own small landing crafts that take passengers to incredible seaside locations. Passengers are an international mix, and the ship -- which will operate in English and Norwegian -- adds other languages, such as German or French, if needed.

3. Silversea

Silversea's four-vessel expedition fleet (Silver Galapagos, Silver Cloud, Silver Explorer and Silver Discoverer) upholds the line's luxurious all-inclusive image. All passengers -- on ships accommodating 100 to 254 -- enjoy spacious suites, complete with butler service and high-end touches (Prastesi linens and amenities from Ferragamo, Bulgari or SebaMed).

Expedition cruising with Silversea means you'll visit a good mix of mainstream and less-crowded destinations (Galapagos, Polynesia, Micronesia and more) throughout the world's seven continents. Itineraries include complimentary shore excursions, such as Zodiac tours, nature hikes with certified guides, snorkelling and kayaking.

But what really sets Silversea expeditions apart is its level of access to experts like Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas, the "Jane Goodall of orangutans," and dancers from Russia's Bolshoi Ballet. Silversea expeditions provide curious travellers the perfect mix of luxury and adventure. (Note that Silversea is building a new expedition ship, Silver Origin, to replace Silver Galapagos in the Galapagos Islands. The ship is slated to launch in March 2020.)

4. Quark Expeditions

Whether you want penguins or polar bears, Quark Expeditions, which specializes in Arctic and Antarctic journeys, has something for you. Several of the line's seven ships have onboard helicopters, as well as kayaking, cross-country skiing and mountaineering equipment (not to mention the ever-present Zodiacs). The line's 128-passenger expedition vessel, 50 Years of Victory, has nuclear-powered capabilities to go through nearly 10 feet of ice and makes the voyage to the North Pole.

Quark's Antarctica trips often go longer and farther south, with more varied itineraries than other lines. Days at sea are full of lectures and presentations from scientific experts and, on some vessels, photographers. Ship features for the premium brand vary. Try Ocean Endeavour to avoid single supplement pricing, eco-friendly Ocean Diamond (completely carbon-neutral) or Scandinavian-style Ocean Nova with its glass-enclosed observation lounge.