10 Most Popular Cruise Ships According to Cruise Critic Readers in the UK

Everyone has a favourite cruise ship. Our goal with this chart is to outline the key distinctions -- cabins, dining and entertainment -- among the 10 most popular cruise ships for UK passengers in an easily digestible way.
So how do we define "popular"? Put simply, it's how many visits each ship has generated on the Cruise Critic website during 2022.
If you want more information about a particular ship or to see cruise ship photos, just click on the vessel name for a comprehensive expert review and hundreds of reader-submitted critiques.
Find out if your favourite cruise ship has made it onto Cruise Critic's most popular list!
P&O Cruises' Iona debuted in 2021 (one year later than planned due to the pandemic) -- though it has been the most popular cruise ship for UK cruisers since before it even launched.
Iona is P&O Cruises largest ship, carrying 5,200-passengers, 1,800 crew and measures 344 metres in length. Iona is also the line's first liquefied natural gas- (LNG) powered cruise ship. Iona was joined by a sister, Arvia, in December 2022.
Iona cruise ship cabins include 95 Conservatory mini-suites and two Family cabins.
Iona's cruise ship interior includes the main feature of the Grand Atrium, which has glass panels, letting in loads of natural light. A brand-new space, a giant glass dome called SkyDome, features aerial performances, projections onto the roof and immersive shows.
Iona offers 30 places to eat including seven speciality restaurants and celebrity wine and food partnerships -- Marco Pierre White, master patissier Eric Lanlard and Alex James, of Blur fame, and now better known for cheeses -- are just three big names.
Iona also has 12 bars, 13 entertainment venues, four swimming pools (three outside and one inside) and 16 whirlpools.
Where is P&O Cruises Iona Now? Iona's location is Southampton year round, sailing a mix of Norwegian fjords, Mediterranean and Canary Islands itineraries.
95 Conservatory Mini-suites
2 Family cabins
2,614 cabins, including 24 suites and 22 singles
30 places to eat, including pubs and bars
Old favourites Sindhu, fine-dining restaurant Epicurean and The Glass House all return
New venues include Keel & Cow, a steakhouse and gastropub; and The Quays piazza, which will serve as a foodie market
SkyDome, a glass dome at the top of the ship's atrium, will be the hub of action onboard
Gary Barlow will oversee the "hidden" 710 Club showcasing new talent
P&O's first gin distillery
Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambience lept into Cruise Critic's top 10 at #2 in its debut year. Not a brand-new ship, Ambience started out in 1991 as Regal Princess, before becoming P&O Australia's Pacific Dawn -- with the ship's godmother former late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
The 1,400-passenger ship reeceived a full refurb before setting sail in April 2022.
Ambassadaor Cruise Line is squarely aimed at te 50+ British cruiser, though there is no minimum age to sail. As a 30+ year old ship, Ambience's deck plans don't break the mould when it comes to design, but they work with everything centered around the ship's three-storey atrium Centre Court and a sweeping central staircase.
Where is Ambience Now? Ambience is based in London Tilbury and sails to destinations including the Canary Islands, Norway, the British Isles, Mediterranean and Baltic Sea.
Ambience has 798 cabins across seven passenger decks and 20 cabin categories.
Ambience is a great option for single travellers, boasting single occupancy 89 cabins, ranging from Superior Inside to Superior Plus Balcony.
As an older ship, Ambience offers a lower percentage of balcony cabins (23 percent, 184 cabins) -- though this would have been a huge luxury when the ship was built in 1991.
Ambience delivers quality cuisine geared to British tastes across six dining options, including a main dining room, the Buckingham Restaurant; and a buffet called Borough Market.
Three speciality options include Saffron, Sea & Grass and Chrf's Table. The Chef's Table is fairly costly at £89 per person including wines, while Indian restaurant Saffron is an affordable £14.95 pp.
Ambience's entertainment leans into the more traditional offering; Aces & Eights bridge and card room, the Ambassador Casino, Kapoor's, an onboard crafting studio, Bronte's library, and the shopping galleria.
Evening entertainment takes place in the Observatory and The Palladium, with bars including Raffles Bar, Botanical Lounge, SW19 and The Purple Turtle Pub offering a mix of live music and trivia.
It's easy to see why Princess Cruises' 3,660-passenger Enchanted Princess -- a Royal- and Medallion-class ship that debuted in November 2021 -- made it high on Cruise Critic's most popular list.
Enchanted Princess is a sophisticated ship that delivers a preium experience for families and couples of all ages. Public spaces are lovely, kids clubs and adults-only areas are equally well thought out and dining is superb.
The beating heart of Enchanted Princess is the dazzling Piazza, a multilevel space inspired by the grand piazzas of Europe's great cities, surrounded by restaurants and bars and buzzing with activity and entertainment.
Where is Enchanted Princess Now? Enchanted Princess is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to offer Caribbean sailings through winter, before repositioning to Europe for the summer season. The ship will sail from Rome, Barcelona and Athens across the Mediterranean for summer 2023.
Expect a stellar night's sleep onboard thanks to the Princess Luxury Bed.
Over three-quarters of Enchanted Princess' cabins include balconies.
Enchanted Princess feature two show-stopping Sky Suites, featuring an extraordinary 1,500 square feet of space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and wraparound balconies with views of the lido deck below.
Dining on Enchanted Princess is a highlight with 25 bars and restaurants including a mix of included and for-fee options, meaning you can enjoy a fantastic meal without pay extra or if you prefer, a range of 'special occasion' venues offer something a little extra.
Enchanted Princess has three main dining rooms, Capri, Amalfi or Santorini.
World Fresh Market is the ship's buffet restaurant.
Gigi's Pizzeria for made-to-order pizza serves some of the very best pizza at sea -- and it's also included in the cruise fare.
Crown Grill and Sabatini's, two of the line's popular speciality venues, are outstanding and worth the splurge.
The main pool, the Sky Pool, is actually two pools, connected in the centre and flanked by hot tubs. This is where passengers can enjoy the line's popular Movies Under The Stars on a giant screen.
Much of the action takes place around the buzzy, multilevel Piazza.
Princess Live, a large venue with a stage and video screen, is another hotspot with activities and entertainment, such as dance lessons, trivia sessions, enrichment lectures and evening entertainment taking place here.
The two-tier Princess Theater hosts the line's big shows, including Rock Opera and 5-SKIES.
The second P&O Cruises' ship to make Cruise Critic's list is the ever-popular Azura. Debuting in 2010, the 3,100-passenger ship quickly became a favourite among British cruisers. It's easy to see why, too. From Brodie's sports bar playing Premier League football during the season to ballroom dancing and Sindhu Indian restaurant, Azura is a first-class vessel.
Azura is packed with bars, pubs, lounges and restaurants to suit both new-to-cruise travellers and regulars. The central atruim draws passengers in for its relax and buzzy ambiance, while the adults-only Retreat is a popular space for child-free relaxation with waiter service.
Where is Azura Now? Azura is currently in the Canary Islands. From spring 2023, the ship will be based in Malta, sailing across the Med for the summer season.
Azura features 1,549 cabins, broken down into the following: 439 insides, 198 outside, 882 balcony cabins and 30 suites. There are also 18 single cabins onboard.
Cabins feature British three-point plug sockets and tea and coffee-making facilities.
Azura provides the choice of 10 included and for-free dining options, from the poolside grill and main dining rooms (there are three, all serving the same menu) to The Glass House for wine and tapas.
Passengers can take Eric Lanlard's indulgent Afternoon Tea at the Epicurean (£15, available only on sea days).
Azura features 10 bars with live music, bingo, trivia and live sports part of the programming.
Take in a cabaret show in New York-inspired lounge Manhattan, or enjoy live music and dancing in The Playhouse theatre, while the SeaScreen is the ship's open-air cinema.
There are no waterslides or fancy dodgems on P&O Cruises' ships, but there remains plenty to do for all ages, from the Oasis spa and The Retreat for adults, to The Reef, home of Azura's kids' clubs for those aged 17 and under.
Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas made its UK debut in 2015 and has returned consecutive summers since 2021 -- and will be back in these shores in April 2023.
From dazzling entertainment venues to funky kids clubs, Anthem of the Seas cruise ship offers a whole array of standout features unlike anything Brits have seen before. A standout feature on Anthem of the Seas is SeaPlex, where you could play on the full-size basketball court, ride dodgem cars and even try out at the complimentary Trapeze School.
Anthem of the Seas cabins are among the most innovative at sea, with the Grand Suite and Owner’s Suite spacious entry-level suite options and cutting-edge Virtual Balcony rooms that offer floor-to-ceiling displays.
Anthem of the Seas showcases eye-popping entertainment using the most sophisticated new technology, as well as the slightly gimmicky but still fun Bionic Bar.
There's roller skating, a roboshow and imaginative cocktails at Two70, neon-lit skydiving sessions on Ripcord by iFly and 300-foot-high views at North Star Bar.
The choice of Anthem of the Seas restaurants is outstanding, too. You could taste flavours from Japan, Italy, including the only remaining Jamie’s Italian, or try a multi-course tasting menu at Chef’s Table.
Where is Anthem of the Seas Now? Anthem of the Seas is sailing between Florida and New York, but will head over to Southampton in May, offering cruises to France, the Iberian Peninsula, the Mediterranean and the Baltic during the summer.
2,090 cabins, including 1,570 with balconies
Split-level Sky Loft Suites
Multiple family cabin options
Four main dining restaurants to choose from
Fleet favourites Sorrento's and Windjammers
For-fee options include Jamie's Italian and the amazing Wonderland
Simulated surfing on FlowRider
Simulated skydiving on RipCord by iFly
Roller disco and dodgems
Spectra’s Cabaret showcases virtual concerts and the Olivier Award-winning musical "We Will Rock You", while a live orchestra plays out in the Main Theatre.
Outstanding kids clubs, with age-appropriate groups catering to toddlers up toteens
Adults-only Anthem of the Seas Solarium for kid-free time and a pool deck with waterslides
Marella Explorer started out at Celebrity Galaxy in 1996 and later became TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 1 before undergoing the transformation that turned it into Marella Explorer. Despite its age (23 years old), this ship is a big hit with Brits because of its largely all-inclusive offering with drinks and tips included in the fare.
Marella Explorer was launched in May 2018 and debuted a number of new-to-the-fleet features, including a link-up with upmarket health spa Champneys (the first at sea), a raft of brand-new restaurants, a gin- and whisky-tasting bar and a large number of new shows, all of which you'll find on Marella Explorer 2.
Marella Explorer has 10 dining venues, including line favourites Kora La and Surf & Turf, as well as sushi, pizza and tapas restaurants.
There’s also a bar-nightclub-casino called Indigo as well as 13 high-tech production shows. One of the biggest coups -- Marella Explorer debuted the very first Champneys Spa at sea.
Where is Marella Explorer Now? Marella Explorer alternates between Europe sailings in the summer and the Caribbean during the winter season.
14 family balcony cabins
Standard balcony cabins with more external space
The largest standard inside cabins in Marella's fleet
10 restaurants, including favourites Kora La, Surf & Turf, as well as new eateries Umi Sushi and The Mediterranean (pizza and tapas)
Scoops ice cream parlour, offering quirky bicycle-style seating
13 new production shows
Onboard partnership with luxury spa brand Champneys
New Indigo lounge combining a bar, nightclub and casino
The Verandah adults-only sun deck
MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa cruise ship made a big splash with UK cruises in 2021, when it became the first big ship to restart cruising in the UK, after a 14-month pause. MSC Virtuosa reviews were so positive that the line decided to have it sail year-round from Southampton, including winter 2022.
MSC Virtuosa's main feature is the extraordinary main promenade (Galleria Virtuosa), lined with shops, bars and restaurants and topped with an 80m, ever-changing LED screen.
MSC Virtuosa's cabins include balcony cabins, interior cabins and outside cabins. The ship also has an exclusive suites-only enclave, MSC Yacht Club.
MSC Virtuosa's interior spaces include top-notch restaurants – both free and for-fee – among them a steak restaurant, Butcher's Cut; a French Vietnamese, Indochine; a Teppanyaki and sushi bar and a Mexican restaurant, HOLA! Tacos.
Entertainment is non-stop with numerous bars, shows, indoor and outdoor parties, karaoke and late-night clubs. Daytime fun includes a waterpark, numerous pools and hot tubs, both indoor and out.
Kids facilities are second-to-none, with some of the best programming and kids clubs you'll find at sea (the link-up with LEGO helps).
All in all, an outstanding all-rounder – great for couples who want to party and for families.
**Where is MSC Virtuosa Now? ** MSC Virtuosa's location is Southampton, where it's currently based year round offering cruises to the the Canary Islands, Spain, France and Portugal and the Western Mediterranean.
12 interior studios for solos, balcony cabins, outside cabins, inside cabins
175 interconnected cabins ideal for families
MSC Yacht Club – the all-suite, key card access only enclave
Six speciality restaurants and four main dining rooms
Superb steak restaurants, Butcher's Cut; outstanding Teppanyaki and sushi; New French Vietnamese restaurant, Indochine
Marketplace buffet has a wide selection of food including freshly made pastries, pizza and mozzarella
Galleria Virtuosa is the heart and soul of the ship, lined with bars, restaurants and clubs, and topped with an 80m LED ceiling
Top deck water park, a large outdoor pool, indoor pool and solarium, outstanding spa.
Games arcade, complete with two simulated F1 cars, virtual gaming, 4D Theatre and bowling
Marella Explorer 2 (previous name: Celebrity Century) is Marella Cruises first adults-only ship. It's also all-inclusive, with drinks, tips, transfers and flights built into the cruise fare.
Marella Explorer 2 proved a popular choice for residents in the north in 2021, with the ship offering a series of sailings from Newcastle, though sadly the line returned to its all fly-cruise programme from 2022. As with Marella Explorer, Marella Explorer 2 offers more balcony cabins. Of the 907 cabins, 40 per cent have balconies.
Marella Explorer 2 has a wide range of cabins including balcony cabins, junior suites, executive suites and Royal Suites.
Carried over popular features, which debuted on Marella Explorer, including a Champneys Spa, a number of brand-new shows and line favourites including the Asian-fusion restaurant Kora-La and Surf and Turf Steakhouse.
The fully refurbished ship has gone through several changes since it started out as Celebrity Century in 1995.
There are a number of differences between Marella Explorer 2 and its sister, namely: four brand-new venues for the line: a pizzeria-style dining option called Nonna's; a clubhouse bar called The 19th Hole; an elegant Prosecco and Champagne bar called Flutes, and The Beach Cove with a beach-barbecue theme.
The Beach Cove in particular is a well-used new venue on the ship’s pool deck area, with bright coloured seaside beach hut seating.
Where is Marella Explorer 2 Now? Marella Explorer 2’s location is in the Caribbean during winter offering cruises from Barbados and during summer the ship returns to Europe to offer Mediterranean sailings.
40 percent of cabins with balconies & standard balcony cabins with more external space
The largest standard inside cabins in Marella's fleet
The Royal Suite which measures 1,011 square feet, features a separate bedroom, dressing room, dining area and whirlpool bath
Two new-to-the-line restaurants -- Nonna's, a pizzeria-style restaurant; and The Beach Cove, for a BBQ theme
Line favourites Kora La, Surf & Turf and Snack Shack, Umi and The Mediterranean (pizza and tapas)
Scoops ice cream parlour
13 new production shows
Onboard partnership with luxury spa brand Champneys
A new Champagne bar called flutes
New clubhouse bar called the 19th Hole