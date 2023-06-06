Costa Concordia leans on its side after running aground off the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio, Italy, Friday, January 13. The accident occurred some 3.5 hours after the ship departed Civitavecchia, the main cruise port for Rome. The ship capsized early Saturday morning. (Pic: January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
Here's a look at Concordia, as seen from the Giglio harbor. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press.
Survivors from the disaster huddle together. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press.
At least 11 people were killed, some 70 injured and 1000's evacuated. A number are still unaccounted for, according to the AP. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Rex Features via the Associated Press.
Italian police survey the scene. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Rex Features via the Associated Press.
Rocks emerge from the damaged side of Concordia. The gash in the ship's hull stretches more than 160 feet. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
The graphic to the left shows information from Concordia's Automatic Identification System (AIS), which charts the ship's path into the rocks. Cruise ships with gross tonnage of 300 or more are required to have AIS. (January 13)
--Video capture appears courtesy of astrapaging.
Here's a closer look at the gash that eventually caused Concordia to sink. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press.
This aerial shot was taken by the Italian border police. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Guardia di Finanza.
A close-up shot of the ship's signature yellow funnel. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press.
An Italian police officer holds a baby wrapped in a blanket. The child was one of the thousands evacuated from Concordia. (January 14)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press.
This pic, captured from infared video footage shot by the Italian Coast Guard, shows the nighttime evacuation in the early hours of January 14 .
--Image appears courtesy of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera).
A life jacket from Concordia lies on a wall in Giglio, Italy. (January 15)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
An Italian coast guard diver inspects Concordia on January 15.
--Image appears courtesy of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera) via CBS News.
Here's an image released by the Italian Coast Guard showing a diver crawling through the wreckage. (January 15)
--Image appears courtesy of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera) via CBS News.
In this photo, a Coast Guard scuba diver makes his way through floating pieces of furniture. (January 15)
--Image appears courtesy of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera) via CBS News.
A firefighter helicopter flies over Concordia on Monday, January 16.
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
Italian firefighters work on Concordia. (January 16)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
Oil removal ships near Concordia on Monday night. (January 16)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
This underwater pic, released by the Italian Coastguard on January 16, shows the wreckage.
--Image appears courtesy of the Italian Coast Guard (Guardia Costiera).
Italian navy divers approach Concordia Tuesday, January 17. On Tuesday, divers exploded holes in the hull to create additional access points to speed the search for missing passengers and crew.
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
Here's another shot of divers approaching the vessel. A Dutch shipwreck salvage firm told the Associated Press it would take its engineers and divers two to four weeks to extract the 500,000 gallons of fuel aboard Concordia. (January 17)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
This shot shows Italian naval divers working on the ship. (January 17)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/ Andrea Sinibaldi, Lapresse.
A rescuer sits on a rock near Concordia. (January 19)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.
Here's a view of Concordia from Giglio's harbor wall. (January 19)
--Image appears courtesy of the Associated Press/Gregorio Borgia.