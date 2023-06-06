Costa Cruises' Costa Club Cruise Loyalty Program

CostaClub is Costa's six-tiered passenger loyalty program. Each tier is considered its own "club." You can enroll in the program via the Costa Cruises website once you have booked your first cruise.
Passengers earn points for each day sailed, depending on the type of cabin booked, as well as by making onboard purchases before or during their cruise. Passengers receive more points depending on how far in advance they make their booking.
Points for cabins are allotted as follows:
Booked within 90 days of cruise: 100 points per day
Booked 90 to 360 days out: 200 points per day
Booked more than 360 days out: 300 points per day
Booked within 90 days of cruise: 150 points per day
Booked 90 to 360 days out: 300 points per day
Booked more than 360 days out: 450 points per day
Booked within 90 days of cruise: 175 points per day
Booked 90 to 360 days out: 350 points per day
Booked more than 360 days out: 525 points per day
Booked up to 360 days before sailing: 450 points per day
Booked more than 360 days out: 600 points per day*
Passengers will also receive two points for every dollar spent onboard, including purchases made via Costa Cruise's website. All points expire after three years, with membership levels re-evaluated every year. That means if you only cruise once a year and don't spend a lot onboard, you might never reach the highest CostaClub tiers.
Costa's loyalty program perks vary according to membership level, and include discounted cruise fares, access to special onboard events, an onboard welcome gift and more.
Available upon booking first Costa cruise (0 points)
Special welcome gift once onboard your first Costa cruise
Use of CostaClub Point, an onboard help desk
CostaClub cabin card
Discounts on select onboard purchases and services
Complimentary cake and photo when celebrating your birthday onboard
Participation in interactive Costa_Club_Show and complimentary photo
Access to an exclusive CostaClub yearly sailing with exclusive activities for members
5 percent discount on select sailings
Available with 1 to 2,000 points
Receive all Ambra perks
Onboard welcome gift when you level up
10 percent discount on select sailings
Free cabin upgrade for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year
Chocolate in cabin on gala nights during cruises of four nights or longer
Complimentary bottle of water in your cabin
Welcome Back cocktail
End-of-cruise CostaClub gift
Available with 2,001 to 5,000 points
Receive all Acquamarina perks (excluding free bottle of water)
12 percent discount on select sailings
One complimentary bottle of sparkling wine in cabin
Complimentary specialty coffee and slice of cake
Available with 5,001 to 13,000 points
Receive all Corallo benefits (excluding specialty coffee and slice of cake)
15 percent discount on select sailings
Business class supplement on Costa flights
Complimentary fruit basket and bottle of sparkling wine in cabin
Complimentary specialty restaurant dinner when available
20 euro onboard credit
Available with 13,001 to 26,000 points
Receive all Perla benefits
17 percent discount on select sailings
Fast-track security for Costa flights departing from Pointe-a-Pitre
50 euro onboard credit
Free cabin upgrade to a suite for passengers who take more cruises than they did the previous year
Complimentary gown, slippers and toiletries
Extra pool towel in cabin
Access to VIP cocktail party on cruises longer than four nights
Exclusive cruise ship galley tour
Available with 26,001-plus points
Receive all Perla Oro benefits
20 percent discount on select sailings
Priority disembarkation
Complimentary luggage pick-up, delivery and laundry service
Priority luggage delivery to cabin
Access to exclusive embarkation lounges in Savona and Barcelona
Pillow menu
Access to dedicated staff members onboard
Mini-bar stocked according to your preferences
Reservations in the Club Restaurant for three meals a day for the entirety of each cruise
Reserved front-row theater seats
Complimentary spa day
75 euro onboard credit
Wine tasting experience on cruises of seven nights or longer