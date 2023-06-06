Could You Be Bumped from Your Next Cruise?

The Ship Has Been Chartered

Situation 1: One downside to booking a cruise early is that cruise lines haven't finalised all of their charter sailings. Cruise lines tend to accept charter reservations with a lot of lead time -- often a year or more in advance of the cruise -- and try not to book large groups on ships with lots of cabins sold. However, when a charter offer materialises, some lines will jump at the massive (upfront) charter fee, even without a lot of lead time, if a sizable percentage of the ship is still unsold.

In early 2018, Cruise Critic members reported being bumped by Royal Caribbean at least two times due to chartering: The first was when a scheduled August 2018 sailing aboard Vision of the Seas was chartered out to The Ark, billed as a "floating dance music festival." (Already booked passengers were notified in January 2018.) The second was when a December 2018 Navigator of the Seas sailing was chartered out to a KIA car dealership group. (In that instance, previously booked customers were notified in February 2018.).

Situation 2: On rare occasions, the charters can be last-second, as when in 2017, during a destructive Caribbean hurricane season, Carnival chartered its Fascination to house relief workers in St. Croix on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). As a result, all of Fascination's sailings from October 2017 through early February 2018 were effectively cancelled.

Compensation for Being Bumped: In the case of chartering, standard industry practice calls for an offer of a full refund, or the option to rebook another sailing from the cruise line. (Rebooking options might include the same ship on a different date or a similar itinerary on a different ship.) Some lines will offer discounts on a rebooked cruise, and most will offer added onboard incentives like cabin upgrades or ship credit.

For example, Cruise Critic members booked on the aforementioned Royal Caribbean cruises were offered the option of alternative sailings (at discounted rates of as much as 30 percent cited following the Vision of the Seas charter), as well as onboard credits (up to $200 per stateroom was offered in the case of the Navigator of the Seas sailing) and/or reimbursement for airline flight change fees.

Passengers affected by the 2017 Caribbean hurricane relief efforts were given a full refund, up to $200 (or $400 in some cases) for airfare change fees and a 25 percent discount if they rebooked on another Carnival cruise. (Passengers most immediately affected for the October 2017 sailings were given a 100 percent future cruise credit.)