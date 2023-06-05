Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Cruise Entertainment

Catch a Show

If your daughter's rendition of musical numbers from "Frozen" isn't satisfying the need for a riveting stage performance, there are a few ways you can attend a nightly show without boarding a cruise ship.

Bring Broadway into your living room by streaming a number of performances on BroadwayHD -- each subscription comes with a one-week free trial (just remember to cancel before you have to pay). Or, for something even more high-brow, stream performances from the Metropolitan Opera with nightly broadcasts on MetOpera.org.

London's National Theatre has partnered with YouTube to stream top performances, such as "One Man, Two Guvnors", "Jane Eyre" and "Twelfth Night" from April 2020. Sydney Opera House is also channeling its output digitally, with a lineup featuring music, dance and talks available live and on demand at sydneyoperahouse.com.

If you're craving some live music, YouTube is always a solid resource, but don't forget to check archived Facebook Live sessions or pinned Instagram stories from your favorite bands and artists -- you might be surprised to find what you can jam to without stepping out your front door.

If all else fails, your family can re-create a Movies Under the Stars scenario. If you happen to have a projector and can stream TV into your back garden (don't forget the popcorn and blankets) -- voila! -- it's a movie, or anything else you want to watch, under the open sky (just not at sea).