Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

Learn to Mix Your Favourite Cruise Cocktail

It doesn't need to be 5 o'clock anywhere if you've set some time aside to unwind. Sure, having an all-inclusive beverage package and a server to bring your favourite holiday drink to you on the pool deck is unanimously preferable to doing it yourself. However, if you find yourself landlubbed, why not perfect your tipple of choice so you can enjoy it anytime at home, as well?

There are a number of free resources out there to not only provide cocktail recipes for inspiration, but videos so you can learn to shake your chilled beverage like a certified mixologist. To brush up on the classics (or twists on them) we recommend YouTube channels like Educated Barfly or How To Drink.

If you're missing concoctions from your favourite cruise line, check out our video of Cruise Critic's 11 Best Cruise Cocktails (With Recipes) so you can sip while you're docked on the chaise longue.