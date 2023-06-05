Cruise Activities You Can Re-create at Home: Wining and Dining

While the primary appeal of dining on a cruise is being served and not washing the dishes, there may come a time when you're stuck on land and hankering for one of your favourite cruise treats or cocktails. When that feeling strikes, you might want to put a cruise on your calendar, but you can also satisfy the craving by learning to make your favourite cruise drinks and meals in your own kitchen, anytime.
Skeptical? Channel your very best holiday vibes and turn your abode into the hottest bar, restaurant or culinary kitchen with these tools.
It doesn't need to be 5 o'clock anywhere if you've set some time aside to unwind. Sure, having an all-inclusive beverage package and a server to bring your favourite holiday drink to you on the pool deck is unanimously preferable to doing it yourself. However, if you find yourself landlubbed, why not perfect your tipple of choice so you can enjoy it anytime at home, as well?
There are a number of free resources out there to not only provide cocktail recipes for inspiration, but videos so you can learn to shake your chilled beverage like a certified mixologist. To brush up on the classics (or twists on them) we recommend YouTube channels like Educated Barfly or How To Drink.
If you're missing concoctions from your favourite cruise line, check out our video of Cruise Critic's 11 Best Cruise Cocktails (With Recipes) so you can sip while you're docked on the chaise longue.
In an age of at-home delivery services, takeout no longer means simply pizza or Chinese. Support local restaurants in and around your neighbourhood by treating yourself to a gourmet meal in the main dining room (aka your dining room) via handy delivery apps like Uber Eats or Dilveroo. (You can even interrupt yourself halfway through for a "surprise" performance of "Sweet Caroline," waving your napkin above your head -- this might prove more difficult with a paper napkin.)
Feeling extra ambitious? End the meal on a sweet note by making your very own Carnival warm chocolate melting cake.
For more cruise-specific recipes -- including five more desserts -- check out our Cruise Ship Recipes to Make at Home.
If you'd rather imitate the ships that offer onboard culinary classes -- from the Culinary Arts Kitchen on Regent Seven Seas to P&O Cruises The Cookery Club -- enroll in virtual cooking school using a plethora of online tools.
There is no need to sacrifice a celebrity chef presence when so many are offering their gastronomic prowess via TV, computer and phone screens. Jamie Oliver (with restaurants on Royal Caribbean) is one of many F&B personalities sharing a passion for cooking through short videos posted online along with a new TV series called "Keep Cooking and Carry On."
Social media abounds with even more notable chefs offering everything from quick kitchen tips and advice to full demos. Just a few examples are Michelin-starred Italian chef Massimo Bottura (@massimobottura on Instagram) and Holland America Culinary Council member Kristen Kish (@KristenLKish), with the series "Make This Tonight."