Cruise Critic Members Share Galveston Vacation Tips

Staying Close to Galveston Port

While both George Bush and Hobby offer the typical array of airport accommodations, Cruise Critic members recommend staying on Galveston Island, where you don't need to worry about traffic, and the cruise port is just a few minutes away. (You will have 5,000 hotel rooms and some 3,000 vacation rentals to choose from, and, once you get to the port, they say you'll be pleasantly surprised by the close proximity and accessibility of the two cruise terminals to the ships.)

Traveling from Idaho, marci4tony planned on arriving a day early, to enjoy the pleasures of the coast. "We are staying at Gaidos (on the seawall) -- we will get there in the dark but hoping for a beautiful sunrise on departure day, right on the Gulf." Houston-based geofeo approves of that choice. "Gaidos is nice. Right across from the beach. Eat at the restaurant, very good." The hotel, full-name Gaidos Seaside Inn, offers a cruise ship special when booked directly with them, which includes free parking for the duration of your cruise as well as complimentary transportation to the port. Texas Tillie agrees, about the restaurant, noting its long legacy, calling it a "local institution." He writes that Gaidos "has been serving seafood in Galveston since the earth cooled!"

New Jersey-based fdthird likes Harbor House Hotel and Marina, and notes that it's close to everything that matters, including the historic heart of Galveston. "Good hotel, right next to port, great restaurants in walking distance, and a block from the Strand!" The hotel is located on the water, with views of the harbor, and at Pier 21, which is home to museums, shops, places to eat and the three-masted tall ship Elissa. Guests can park in their garage during their cruise for $12 per night.

Reina del Mar, from the United Kingdom, likes both the Hilton Galveston Island Resort and the Holiday Inn, noting that both properties have provided free transportation to the port. Galveston Cruiser recommends the upscale Tremont House. This historic hotel, housed in a lovingly restored former dry goods warehouse (the original building dates to 1879) features a rooftop bar where you can watch the sunset and see the port; you should be able to spot your ship on the day of departure from here. It offers Park & Sail packages that include valet parking for the full length of your voyage, as well as shuttle service to and from the port. The century-old, Grand Galvez, sometimes known as the "Queen of the Gulf," offers a similar package, and Petroplex adds that it has "a beautiful spa which is a nice way to pass part of your day."

But if hotels aren't your thing, no worries: Galveston also offers all sorts of accommodations, from beach houses to downtown lofts to grand Victorian homes. You can even take a step -- and a sleep -- back in time by renting a rambling manor in the East End Historical District, where you can enjoy an iced tea (or a mint julep) in a rocking chair on a front porch, before retiring to a place with all the comforts of home (including a full kitchen).