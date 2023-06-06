Cruise Critic Podcast: Cruise Drink and Beverage Packages 101

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud

Summary

Cruise Critic experts Colleen McDaniel, Senior Executive Editor, and Chris Gray Faust, Senior Editor, explain the ins and outs of cruise ship beverage packages.

Highlights

Cruise line drink packages offer convenience and value allowing for carefree sipping while you sail

Drink packages often include alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks

Drink packages are sold at a per day per person rate and charged to your room

Drink packages are often tiered so watch for inclusions when you make your selection

Think about your vacation habits when considering which drinks package to buy

