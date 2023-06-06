Cruise Critic Podcast: Cruise Stories, Tips and Advice From Cruise Critic

Find us: iTunes | Google Play | SoundCloud
The editors from Cruise Critic share cultural experiences and travel advice they've picked up while cruising. Special appearances include Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruises, and Deshauna Barber, U.S. Army reservist, Miss USA 2016 and godmother of Carnival Vista.
Special thanks to Carnival Cruise Line and Fathom Cruises.
We recount eye-opening cultural experiences from past cruises
We go behind the scenes with Christine Duffy and Deshauna Barber on Carnival Vista
Expert packing advice from two schools of thought
