Cruise Critic Podcast: The Parents' Guide to Cruising

Cruise Critic senior editors Adam Coulter and Erica Silverstein share lessons learned from cruising with their kids, from picking the best ship to navigating land tours.
Cruises offer a great value as an all-in-one vacation option for families
Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney lead the pack for family offerings
Be flexible when responding to how your kids react to what's onboard the ship
Be mindful of your kids' interests when planning shore excursions
