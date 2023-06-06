  • Write a Review
Cruise Critic Podcast: The Parents' Guide to Cruising

Cruise Critic
Staff

Summary

Cruise Critic senior editors Adam Coulter and Erica Silverstein share lessons learned from cruising with their kids, from picking the best ship to navigating land tours.

Highlights

  • Cruises offer a great value as an all-in-one vacation option for families

  • Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Disney lead the pack for family offerings

  • Be flexible when responding to how your kids react to what's onboard the ship

  • Be mindful of your kids' interests when planning shore excursions

More Resources

We Want to Hear from You!

Please leave a review for us on iTunes! We appreciate any feedback.

Have a question? Email us at podcast@cruisecritic.com, or leave a voicemail at 609-583-0108.

Music by Tilman Sillescu, BMI of Universal Soundrangers Music, BMI; Sound effects from gollamar, Benboncan and ingsey101 of freesound.org

Updated September 14, 2017
