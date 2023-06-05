Every year, Cruise Critic's editorial team gazes deeply into their crystal ball to extract the latest cruise travel trends for the following year.

This year, however, is a little different. Following the unprecedented shutdown of cruise and travel due to the global health pandemic, and the equally unprecedented return to operations in 2021 and early 2022, the cruise travel landscape has emerged forever changed.

Travelers are booking cruises differently than they had in the past. They're sailing to different destinations at different times of year. They're looking into different ships and different cruise lines as bucket-list travel and multigenerational travel start to become more popular than ever before.

Here are Cruise Critic's cruise travel trends for 2023: