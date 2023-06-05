Basel, Switzerland

Overview: One of Switzerland's richest city lures visitors with art museums and cutting-edge architecture. For travelers, Basel is a turn-around port for Rhine River cruises and easily reached by train from Zurich airport.

Don't miss: Those arriving at the ship early can take a free walking tour from Viking, offering a quick introduction to the city. The Kunstmuseum, Switzerland's largest and best gallery, is chockablock with Picassos, Renoirs, Van Gogh and many more. Multiday pretrip tours from Viking, include visits to Lucerne, Switzerland, and the Alps; or Lake Como, Italy, arriving in Basel in time for sailing.

Independent meanderings: Basel is where the earliest bibles were printed, as were playing cards, so whether salvation or sin, the city found a way to prosper. Visitors to its surprisingly engaging Paper Mill Museum get a hands-on introduction to printing, writing and bookbinding, letting guests make paper, letterpress a print, even design marbled endpapers for book binding. One room filled with working manual typewriters encourages visitors to hunt and peck a note, much more satisfying than laser printing at the office. For a fun snack, visit the market hall, a 1920s wholesale trading area that has been reborn as an international food hall.

Active pursuits: The Rhine isn't just for cruising. Throughout the summer, residents jump into the river and float downstream. A dip is encouraged, with changing stations on shore. The practice has even led to the invention of the Wickelfisch, a fish-shaped bag that will keep clothes dry as you head downstream. You'll find them for sale around town, and they make a great souvenir.

Hidden gems: Show your worldly side by stepping from Switzerland to Germany to France and back again. The three countries come together at the Border Triangle at Dreilandereck, a strategically placed monument on the Rhine peninsula.

Insider tips: Need to hydrate? Basel's outdoor fountains spout clear, clean drinking water, so feel free to fill up your water bottle.