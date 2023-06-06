We search the internet seeking the best cruise deals for Australians and New Zealanders. Choose from an Antarctica cruise, a bargain South Australia cruise or an all-inclusive Vietnam cruise with a suite upgrade with these top deals. Read these guidelines before you book any deal.

**What it is:**Book a 10-night Antarctica cruise from just AU$7,090, one of the cheapest prices we've seen.

Eligible voyages include: Various departures in 2020/2021.

Valid: 28 February 2019.

Featured itineraries

What it is: Fly free to Vietnam and receive a free suite upgrade on all Vietnam cruise tours over 13 days.

Eligible voyages include: Selected Vietnam cruises on selected dates. Some suite selection restrictions apply.

Valid: 29 March 2019.

Featured itineraries

What it is: Save up to AU$700 per suite when you book and pay in full by 28 February 2019. This offer can be combined with other limited time promotions.

Eligible voyages include: A selection of Silversea voyages around the world.

Valid: 28 February 2019.

Featured itineraries

What it is: Receive up to AU$800 per cabin plus 50% reduced deposits with Carnival. Book before 23 January 2019 and you will also receive up to AU$300 onboard credit per cabin.

Eligible voyages include: A variety of Carnival Australia sailings.

Valid: 1 March 2019.

Featured itineraries

Fine Print: These offers include all applicable taxes and fuel surcharges which are subject to change. All offers and prices are subject to change and availability at time of enquiry. The cruise itinerary may be subject to change and will be confirmed at time of booking. Prices are based on maximum occupancy and are subject to the Tour Operator's terms and conditions. Other tour operator charges may apply. Other restrictions may apply.