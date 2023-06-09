What's the best [fill in: pizza, steak, pudding] you ever had at sea?
If you're like us, food is a key component of your holiday experience. You plan for it ("let's visit the steakhouse on the first sea day"), you talk about it ("I'm so excited to try ribs at lunch today"), you inquire ("where on the buffet did you find the roast beef?") and -- once you're back home -- you reminisce ("do you remember that delicious creme brulee we had on our Mediterranean cruise?").
Well, the staff here at Cruise Critic is no different. We talk a lot about cruise food, arguing about which menu items are "best," based on our stand out experiences. To include you in our food-focused conversation, we've come up with our top picks for a number of cuisines, based on our collective cruise experience.
To find out what did win, click through our slideshow. A word of warning: You'll be drooling by the end.
Located inside Crystal's Silk Road restaurant, the aptly titled Sushi Bar boasts the handiwork of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, highly acclaimed for crafting exquisite and outlandish sushi worldwide, from Dubai to Hawaii. If the words "Japanese-Peruvian fusion" doesn't pique the interest of your taste buds, then how about tuna tataki with ponzu sauce, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno or sashimi-style Wagyu beef? Silk Road and its interior Sushi Bar are available at no additional charge on Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony.
We've had plenty of lacklustre pizza on cruise ships, so thank goodness for Princess, which delivers a satisfying slice. Alfredo's Pizzeria, our top choice (found onboard Grand, Royal, Regal and Sapphire Princess), keeps even the sceptics satisfied with six hand-tossed pizza on its menu, created by Alfredo Marzi, the line's master chef. Minimalists will appreciate that pizza is the only thing on the menu. The crust is wafer-thin, but it easily accommodates fresh and sumptuous ingredients like Parma ham with cherry tomatoes and avocado with squash. Lucky for you, these Neapolitan-inspired pizzas won't cost you extra. Alfredo's is a casual dining, no-fee restaurant.
Keeping with its undeniable Italian heritage, MSC honours "the masterpiece of Italian gastronomy" with its homemade pastas, available on every ship, winning our top marks. The line uses only the highest quality semolina from select Italian mills. Pappardelle, tagliatelle, caserecce, gnocchi and ravioli are just a few types of fresh pasta that sound almost as fun rolling off the tongue as on it. Aside from the pasta du jour in the main dining room, alternative, for-fee restaurants like Le Obelisco, onboard MSC Poesia, offer delectable dishes that include sauteed vermicelli pasta with carpet-shell clams and cherry tomatoes, and tagliolini pasta with lobster sauce, prepared in front of you.
Sindhu, which has become so popular that it can now be found across the P&O Cruises fleet (bar one ship), tops our charts for its South Asian cuisine. The limited menu features contemporary Asian dishes paired with Indian classics. One aromatic whiff of the spices will put your senses at attention, and dishes like traditional lamb curry and pan-roasted lobster in coconut sauce will make you a believer. The venue is a cut above the average land-based Indian restaurant; the dishes are beautifully presented, and the spice is subtle, not overpowering. However, there is a cost to spice up your life; Sindhu requires a cover charge to dine.
The highlight of Qsine may be the whimsical presentation and the variety of choice even more than the food itself. The meal is fun, with spring rolls arriving in metal springs, sushi balancing on lollipop sticks and Mediterranean mezze perched on shelves in a window-frame-type display box. Plus, there's a tonne of choice, as the menu comprises dishes from a variety of cultures. Meat-and-potatoes types can stick to sliders, tacos and filet mignon, while more adventurous palates can seek out Indian food, Persian kebobs, ceviche and the aforementioned mezze. Throw in quirky decor with upside-down lamps, iPad menus and puzzle-box dessert lists, and you've got a dinner that's unlike any other meal you've eaten onboard or off. Qsine is a for-fee dining experience, currently available on six Celebrity ships.
Sure, you get intimate service, inspired plating and spectacular French cuisine at Disney's Remy (onboard Disney Dream and Fantasy), but the surprising standout there is the seafood. Our top pick for best fish onboard -- it's harder than you think to do fish right, even in the middle of the ocean -- Remy offers dishes that are elegantly prepared and perfectly cooked. The black cod is delicious -- subtle yet flavourful. Forget "Finding Nemo"; you'll swear you hear Chef Louis from "The Little Mermaid" singing "Les Poissons," his love song to a seafood diet. Eating delectable fish will come at a price, though; Remy is one of the most expensive specialty restaurants at sea.
Their funky flavours have long been staples in living rooms and cinemas across the country, but, for years, Ben & Jerry's has been bringing a taste of creamy frozen deliciousness to international waters aboard a dozen Royal Caribbean ships. How could we not vote the purveyors of Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey over the standard vanilla and chocolate soft-serve dispensers found on the Lido Deck? This ice cream will set you back a few quid, but it's well worth the cost for anyone with a serious cookie dough milkshake craving at sea. Just know that the ships stick to tried-and-tested standards; the full Ben & Jerry's menu is not available onboard. (Tip: Book cabin 6305 on Freedom-class ships, and you'll get free frosty delights to make up for the cow's behind that blocks your Promenade view.)
The frosting-versus-cake debate rages in many inner cupcake circles, but there's no debating that cupcakes are delicious, winning our Best Dessert at Sea category. Those who have eaten from the cupboard cite the baked goods as a meal unto themselves; the oversized cupcakes can feed a hungry couple. Minis are also available for less ambitious appetites. The bakery's best-selling flavour is red velvet, but you'll also find variety for satisfying any voracious sweet tooth, including bubblegum, coconut, cola, turtle and, of course, traditional chocolate and vanilla. Frosting fans will rejoice in the amount of sugary goodness layered thick on top of these dominating desserts, available for purchase onboard the line's Freedom-class vessels.
Each afternoon on all of its oceangoing ships, Viking offers complimentary tea in the bright, airy Wintergarden solarium. Passengers can grab a seat at small tables and enjoy a variety of biscuits, pastries, finger sandwiches and macarons, accompanied by a selection of teas and even live music. Examples include staples like English breakfast, peppermint and chamomile, as well as more interesting options like gunpowder, lemon black and mango white. Service is superb, but do be aware that drinks besides tea -- soft drinks and alcohol -- cost extra.
If a fine cut of meat tickles your fancy, the steaks at Prime 7 onboard Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Mariner get our stamp of approval. They're USDA Prime and dry-aged for a minimum of 28 days. Choose from 12-ounce New York Strip, 18-ounce bone-in rib steak, the classic Filet Mignon, prime rib, American Wagyu chopped steak and a whopping 36-ounce Porterhouse, which is carved tableside. Explore other meats with New Zealand double-cut lamb chops, centre-cut milk-fed veal rib chop, double-cut Kurobuta Berkshire pork chop or an oven-roasted half chicken. Seafood is also present on the menu, with plenty of options for surf and turf. Even the starters excel, offering delicacies like foie gras sliders with rhubarb chutney. Prime 7 is part of Regent's all-inclusive dining, so there's no additional charge.
Found aboard Quantum of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas, Michael's Genuine Pub -- which takes its name from celebrity chef Michael Schwartz, who designed the menu -- boasts a traditional pub atmosphere with a modern menu. Cheery and social, this extra-fee venue offers high-quality nibbles like crispy hominy, pork sliders and peanut butter pie in a jar, priced a la carte. There's also an extensive beer menu, featuring nearly 20 beers on tap.
You know the included dining is good if you find yourself forgoing the specialty restaurants to see what the chef has cooked up each evening in the main restaurant. This is the case onboard Oceania Cruises, where the quality of the included cuisine is so good that each meal feels like a special occasion. The menu variety is surprising and dishes, like an appetizer of roasted butternut squash with arugula, mangoes, black radishes, hearts of palm and a pumpkin seed vinaigrette, consistently exceed expectations. Not entirely hard to believe when the line's culinary director is famed chef Jacques Pepin. Enjoying your surf and turf off Versace plates with crystal stemware atop white linens doesn't hurt either.
