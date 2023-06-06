Cruise Fashion: What Not to Wear on a Cruise

1. Gentlemen, Speedos Are Not Your Friend

It's time to face facts -- Speedos are definitely not your friend. These Australian micro-trunks are a harsh taskmaster on any man. The same goes for thongs, g-strings and any other below-the-waist sartorial offering that can be measured in millimetres rather than inches. Our advice? Don't do it. But, a word to the wise from our Cruise Critic members -- if you do decide to take the plunge, remember: running in Speedos is never a good idea.

What to wear instead: Look to swim or board-style shorts that run to the thigh or knee.