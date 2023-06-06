Cruise Fashion: What Not to Wear on a Cruise

When it comes to dress codes, there are some hard and fast rules you should think twice before breaking (for everyone's sake). Inspired by our Cruise Critic members' forum "What's the strangest thing you've seen on a cruise?", we've pulled together some of their top tips on what not to wear, from cabin to pool and everywhere in between -- and what to wear instead.
It's time to face facts -- Speedos are definitely not your friend. These Australian micro-trunks are a harsh taskmaster on any man. The same goes for thongs, g-strings and any other below-the-waist sartorial offering that can be measured in millimetres rather than inches. Our advice? Don't do it. But, a word to the wise from our Cruise Critic members -- if you do decide to take the plunge, remember: running in Speedos is never a good idea.
What to wear instead: Look to swim or board-style shorts that run to the thigh or knee.