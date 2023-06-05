Cruise Foods We're Dreaming About

Warm Chocolate Melting Cake

Made famous by Carnival, the recipe for the popular warm chocolate melting cake has been publicized -- Cruise Critic has a video tutorial and we've even sat in on an onboard cooking class to make it. But still; it's much more satisfying to have someone else do the work and deliver it to our table, instead of making it at home. Plus, we like the portion control you get when you just order one (rather than having a whole bunch of batter lying around).

Other desserts that we crave include the chocolate-chili ice cream on SeaDream, the expansive cheese trolley from Oceania Cruises and gelato on Celebrity; check out our other favorite desserts at sea if your sweet tooth needs to be virtually satisfied.