Cruise Line Contact Information: Address, Phone Number and Email

While there are plenty of resources for those of us with cruise questions -- resources such as travel agents, Cruise Critic's editorial features and our message boards -- sometimes you just need to get in touch with your cruise line.

Here, we offer a roundup of dozens of mainstream, luxury and expedition cruise lines from all over the world, with key contact information including snail mail addresses, customer service phone numbers and email addresses. We've listed information for river cruise lines here.

(Have a problem or complaint? Our three-part series on solving cruise problems is a good place to start.)

APT Address: Level 4, 1230 Nepean Highway, Cheltenham, Victoria 3192 Phone: 1300 336 932 (Australia) Email: info@aptouring.com.au

Azamara Address: 1050 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 Phone: 833-292-2292 Email: AzamaraGuestRelations@Azamara.com or https://www.azamara.com/email-us (online form)

Aurora Expeditions Address: Suite 12, Level 2, 35 Buckingham Street, Surry Hills, Sydney, NSW 2010 Phone: +61 (0) 2 9252 1033 Email: info@auroraexpeditions.com.au

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Address: 431 Fairway Dr., Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Phone: 800-374-4363 Email: information@cruiseBP.com

Blount Small Ship Adventures Address: 461 Water St., Warren, RI 02885 Phone: 800-556-7450 Email: info@blountsmallshipadventures.com

Blue Lagoon Cruises Address: Port Denarau Marina, Nadi, Fiji Islands Phone: +679-675-0500 Email: reservations@bluelagooncruises.com

Carnival Cruise Line Address: 3655 NW 87th Ave., Miami, FL 33178 Phone: 800-764-7419 (pre-cruise); 800-929-6400 (post-cruise) Email: guestcare@carnival.com

Celebrity Cruises Address: 1050 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 Phone: 888-751-7804 (pre-cruise); 844-418-6824 (post-cruise) Email: CelebrityEngagementCenter@celebrity.com

Coral Expeditions Address: 246 Hartley Street Unit 2, Cairns, Queensland 4870 Phone: 1800 079 545 (Australia); +61-7-4040-9999 Email: explore@coralexpeditions.com

Costa Cruises Address: 880 SW 145th Avenue, Suite 102, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027 Phone: 800-462-6782 Email: customercare@us.costa.it

**Cruise & Maritime Voyages ** Address: Gateway House, Stonehouse Lane, Purfleet, Essex, RM19 1NS Phone: +1708 893 101 Email: info@cruiseandmaritime.com

Crystal Cruises Address: 11755 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Phone: 310-785-9300 Email: AskCrystal@crystalcruises.com

Cunard Line Address: 24305 Town Center Dr., Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Phone: 800-728-6273 Email: cunard.com/en-us/contact-us (online form)

Disney Cruise Line Address: Guest Communications, P.O. Box 10238, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 Phone: 800-951-3532 Email: guest.communications@disneycruise.com

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Address: Fred. Olsen House, White House Rd., Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 5LL, U.K. Phone: +44 (0) 1473-742-424 Email: customer.relations@fredolsen.co.uk

Hebridean Island Cruises Address: Kintail House, Carleton New Rd., Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 2DE, U.K. Phone: +44 (0) 1756-704-700 (U.K.); 877-600-2648 (U.S.) Email: enquiries@hebridean.co.uk

Holland America Line Address: 450 Third Ave. W., Seattle, WA 98119 Phone: 800‐599‐8256 Email: guestrelations@hollandamerica.com

Hurtigruten Address: 1505 Westlake Ave. N., Suite 125, Seattle, WA 98109 Phone: 866-552-0371 Email: us.expeditions@hurtigruten.com

Lindblad Expeditions Address: 96 Morton St., 9th Floor, New York, NY 10014 Phone: 800-397-3348 Email: explore@expeditions.com

Marella Cruises Address: Wigmore House, Wigmore Lane, Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, LU2 9TN Phone: + 0203 636 1862; + 0203 451 2699 (complaints) Email: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/contact-us/after-travel (online form)

MSC Cruises Address: 6750 N. Andrews Ave., Suite 100, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309 Phone: 855-263-4259 Email: msccustomerservice@msccruisesusa.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Address: 7665 Corporate Center Dr., Miami, FL 33126 Phone: 866-234-7350 Email: ncl.com/case-submission (online form)

Oceania Cruises Address: 7665 Corporate Center Dr., Miami, FL 33126 Phone: 855-327-9655 Email: oceaniacruises.com/corporate/contact-us (online form)

P&O Cruises Australia Address: 465 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067 Phone: 1300 159 454 Email: information@pocruises.com.au

P&O Cruises Address: Carnival House, 100 Harbour Parade, Southampton, SO15 1ST, U.K. Phone: +44 (0) 344-338-8003 Email: pocruises.com/contact-us (online form)

Ponant Address: 408 Ave. du Prado, 13008, Marseille, France Phone: 888-400-1082 Email: us.ponant.com (online form)

Princess Cruises Address: 24305 Town Center Dr., Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Phone: 800-774-6237 Email: book.princess.com/captaincircle/customerCare.page (online form)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Address: 7665 Corporate Center Dr., Miami, FL 33126 Phone: 844-869-2992 Email: rssc.com/about/contact (online form)

Royal Caribbean International Address: 1050 Caribbean Way, Miami, FL 33132 Phone: 800-256-6649 Email: royalcaribbean.com/resources/contact-us (online form)

Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Address: 2601 South Bayshore Dr., Suite 900, Miami, FL 33133 Phone: 833-999-7292 Email: info@ritz-carltonyachtcollection.com

**Saga Cruises ** Address: Saga Cruises, Enbrook Park, Sandgate, Folkestone, Kent, CT20 3SE Phone: +800-300-500 Email N/A

Sea Cloud Cruises Address: An der Alster 9, 20099 Hamburg, Germany Phone: 888-732-2568 Email: cruise-consultant@seacloud.com

Seabourn Cruise Line Address: 450 3rd Ave. W., Seattle, WA 98119 Phone: 800-442-4448 Email: seabourn.com/en_US/contact-us.html (online form)

SeaDream Yacht Club Address: 601 Brickell Key Dr., Suite 1050, Miami, FL 33131 Phone: 800-707-4911 Email: info@seadream.com

Silversea Cruises Address: 333 Ave. of the Americas, Suite 2600, Miami, FL 33131 Phone: 877-382-6908 Email: N/A

Star Clippers Address: 760 NW 107th Ave., Suite 100, Miami, FL 33172 Phone: 800-442-0551 Email: info@starclippers.com

Star Cruises Address: Level 8, 401 Sussex Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Phone: +61 2 9212 6288 Email: aus.sales@starcruises.com

Viking Address: 5700 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Phone: 855-338-4546 Email: vikingcruises.com/contact/contact-us.html#noscroll (online form)

Virgin Voyages Address: 1000 S. Pine Island Rd., Suite 600, Plantation, FL 33324 Phone: 954-488-2955 Email: ahoy@virginvoyages.com

UnCruise Adventures Address: 3826 18th Ave. W., Seattle, WA 98119 Phone: 888-862-8881 Email: sales@uncruise.com

Windstar Cruises Address: 2101 4th Ave., Suite 210, Seattle, WA 98121 Phone: 844-884-4649 (pre-cruise), 206-733-2952 (post-cruise) Email: info@windstarcruises.com (pre-cruise), GuestRelations@windstarcruises.com (post-cruise)