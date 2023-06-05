Cruise Line Room Service Fees

Whether it’s coffee and croissants on your balcony or pizza and a movie in your cabin after a long day on the beach, room service is the kind of we're-not-at-home luxury we cruise for. It's convenient on mornings with early shore excursions and decadent on days when wearing your jammies until dinner is your idea of a restful vacay. Families cruising with children also rely on it to relieve the stress of mealtime in crowded dining rooms.

While it used to be that most food delivered to your stateroom was included in your cruise fare, there are now exceptions. We've scoured the policies and menus for the details on room service fees and the extra charges of the major cruise lines to help you avoid surprises.

If you're wondering whether a cruise ship room service fee replaces a tip, the answer is no, it does not. Tips for room service waitstaff are generally expected at the time of delivery unless the menu specifies that a gratuity is being added automatically. The exception is a room service meal served by your butler, who should be tipped at the end of the cruise on lines where tips are not included.