Cruise Line Room Service Fees

Whether it’s coffee and croissants on your balcony or pizza and a movie in your cabin after a long day on the beach, room service is the kind of we're-not-at-home luxury we cruise for. It's convenient on mornings with early shore excursions and decadent on days when wearing your jammies until dinner is your idea of a restful vacay. Families cruising with children also rely on it to relieve the stress of mealtime in crowded dining rooms.
While it used to be that most food delivered to your stateroom was included in your cruise fare, there are now exceptions. We've scoured the policies and menus for the details on room service fees and the extra charges of the major cruise lines to help you avoid surprises.
If you're wondering whether a cruise ship room service fee replaces a tip, the answer is no, it does not. Tips for room service waitstaff are generally expected at the time of delivery unless the menu specifies that a gratuity is being added automatically. The exception is a room service meal served by your butler, who should be tipped at the end of the cruise on lines where tips are not included.
Ambassador Cruise Line offers 24-hour room service onboard it's two ships, Ambience and Ambition, though individual charges are applied to items, including a range of drinks snacks and hot and cold meals.
Carnival's room service menu features a breakfast offering (6 a.m. - 10 a.m.) and a Leisure Dining menu (10 a.m. - 6 a.m.). A continental breakfast, including fruit, yogurt, cereal, pastries, juices and milk, is available for free. A selection of additional items incur a fee, such as an egg, sausage and hash brown sandwich ($5) and a cream cheese and smoked salmon bagel ($6).
On the Leisure Menu, items run from the Greek salad to chicken tenders and firecracker prawns, plus burgers, fries, pizza and sandwiches, charged $5 - $8. A selection of desserts are $2-5.
An 18 percent service charge is automatically added to orders.
Celebrity's free room service includes a Continental breakfast for all passengers, while The Retreat passengers also receive complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner room service.
All Celebrity Cruises room service orders, however, come with a $9.95 delivery fee (per cabin, per order), plus 18 percent gratuity on top.
Cunard includes room service within the cost of the cruise fare. For breakfast, orders need to be placed the night before. For all other orders, such as pizza and burgers, orders can be made as and when desired. Grills guests can also order from the full Princess Grill or Queens Grill menu.
There is not a room service fee on Disney cruises, but some snacks, like M&Ms, popcorn and peanuts have upcharges, as do wine, beer and soft drinks. There are specially priced beverage packages among the room service offerings -- think six-packs of soda or beer. The free room service menu includes pizza, hamburgers, sandwiches and even grilled salmon. And don't forget cookies, ice cream and desserts (because you are on holiday).
Tea and coffee making facilities are available in the cabins of all Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ ships, so you can brew up as many times as you like without paying an extra penny.
Room service is free of charge, too, although the menus are concise, typically snacks and sandwiches. Breakfast is available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and options are limited to cold items such as baked rolls, pastries, fruits and yoghurt, and cereals.
The combined lunch and dinner menu is served from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and features a choice of salads, soups and sandwiches. A selection of afternoon tea pastries is also an option between 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Cruises with Hebridean are all inclusive, so all food, from onboard meals to picnics ashore, are included in the cost.
There’s no formal room service menu on Hebridean Island Princess, however the line’s commitment to "exceptional service" means guests can make requests for certain items to be prepared and brought to their rooms.
Holland America has a wide-ranging room service menu, featuring a combination of complimentary basic choices and charged items. Specialty breakfast items like steak and eggs or smoked salmon benedict incur a fee; later in the day, specialty restaurant options are available for an extra charge. Items include bento boxes from A Taste of Tamarind or lobster from the Pinnacle Grill for $20, both delivered between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The late-night complimentary menu, available from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., pares down the list of choices to eight options for snacks and sweets, but burgers from Dive In are available around the clock for $4.95. Holland America's room service is offered during breakfast hours on debarkation day -- a unique standout among the mainstream cruise lines.
Room service is available around the clock on Marella Cruises' ships and there is a charge for it. Breakfast is available from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the simple continental option costs £4.95 per person. Suite-class passengers get one free Continental breakfast per person, per week.
All-day options include omelettes, for £4.95, and light bites that range from a club sandwich for £3.60 to soup at £2 and Caesar salad for £2.85.
Passengers can also choose from a selection of deserts and wines, which start at £15 a bottle. Full details of the menu are included in the Life Onboard brochure, which is placed in every cabin. Tea and coffee-making facilities are provided in all cabins so there's no need to order room service or leave your cabin for an early-morning brew.
Is room service free on MSC Cruises? That depends on which experience you book.
MSC Cruises packages "experiences" that encompass the type and location of cabin you will occupy and the range of services that will be included in your cruise fare. The Bella Experience doesn't include room service. Sailing under the Fantastica offers room service but there is a delivery fee, with the exception of breakfast, and the Aurea Experience eliminates the room service fee. Cruisers staying in MSC Yacht Club suites incur no fee for room service and have in-suite mini-bars, eliminating the need for room service for their favorite beverages.
Appetisers, soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, fruit and cheese are found on the room service menu.
Norwegian adds a $7.95 room service fee to all orders other than continental breakfast and morning coffee. The breakfast menu includes omelets and French toast under the heading of "Specialty Selections" for which the $7.95 fee applies. The all-day menu is available from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and has an extensive selection, ranging from salads to grilled salmon. There are four choices of pizza, plus burgers, hot dogs and desserts. Passengers staying in The Haven do not incur the service charge.