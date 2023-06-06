Right up there with saving deck chairs and smoking on balconies, one of the most controversial topics of discussion has always been tipping on cruises.

Sometimes the cruise lines themselves foster this controversy with confusing policies that leave passengers unsure how, who and how much they should tip. More recently, lines with an international mix of passengers are having trouble accommodating a policy to fit its diverse demographic of travellers -- many of whom may not share the same mentality about tipping.

Some UK cruise lines, including Marella Cruises, P&O Cruises and Saga Cruises include tips in the cost of the cruise fare.

Here is our comprehensive overview of current tipping policies, broken down by cruise type and cruise line:

· Big-Ship Lines

· Luxury Lines

· Expedition Lines

· River and Barge Lines

More About Cruise Tipping

In the past, many cruise lines adhered to a similar policy. While tipping was technically at the discretion of each individual passenger, the cruise director or the daily programme would suggest a "recommended amount" for service personnel like cabin and dining room stewards and, at the end of the cruise, envelopes for cash tips would be left in every cabin.

Related: Cruise Line Tipping Policies: River and Barge Lines

The cruise experience has changed over time, and most cruise lines have adjusted their tipping policies to match. In part due to the advent of alternative restaurants and flexible dining plans, most cruise lines have instituted auto-gratuities -- a set amount that is charged to each passenger's onboard account on a daily basis. These tips are then typically disbursed among various crew members.

Related: Cruise Line Tipping Policies: Luxury Lines

Other lines, usually in the high-end luxury category, discourage tipping altogether by including them in the fare. Aside from some river cruises, leaving cash gratuities in envelopes is mainly a thing of the past.

For sailings on mainstream US lines, including Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival, auto-gratuities are a given. This is a result of North America's tipping policy, where hospitality servers rely on tips to supplement low wages.

Cruise passengers from the UK, Europe, Australia and South America have been known to remove auto-gratuities and sometimes don't bother to tip at all -- though it is certainly becoming more common in the UK.

Related: U.K. Passengers Paying the Price to Cruise

Since many crew members depend on tips as a part of their salaries, some lines serving these markets have done away with tipping altogether -- and adjusted the fares accordingly so crew members get a fair wage. We expect cruise lines to continue tweaking their tipping policies to better serve their employees, so always be sure to double-check tipping policies with the cruise line or your travel agent when you book.