Is there Wi-Fi on a cruise ship is a commonly asked question by cruisers, especially first timers. The good news is, Wi-Fi on cruise ships is widely available, making staying in touch at sea easier than ever. Several lines have also rolled out superfast high-bandwidth Wi-Fi, with relatively affordable high-speed services that can even support video chats, music and movie streaming.

However, internet speeds vary significantly by line, ship and location. Internet charges also vary by cruise line, with charge-by-the-minute, daily fees and voyage-long packages available. Passengers can use their mobile phone at sea without a cruise line plan, but this will likely incur eye-watering international roaming charges and so it's not advisable. You could also check with your network provider what their international packages for at-sea use includes. When in port, log onto a free local Wi-Fi service. In Barcelona, for example, a stretch of the beach provides free Wi-Fi. Just make sure your phone is switched to airplane mode with the Wi-Fi turned on to unwanted roaming charges.

Below is a rundown of what the major cruise lines offer for internet and cellular service.