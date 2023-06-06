Is there Wi-Fi on a cruise ship is a commonly asked question by cruisers, especially first timers. The good news is, Wi-Fi on cruise ships is widely available, making staying in touch at sea easier than ever. Several lines have also rolled out superfast high-bandwidth Wi-Fi, with relatively affordable high-speed services that can even support video chats, music and movie streaming.
However, internet speeds vary significantly by line, ship and location. Internet charges also vary by cruise line, with charge-by-the-minute, daily fees and voyage-long packages available. Passengers can use their mobile phone at sea without a cruise line plan, but this will likely incur eye-watering international roaming charges and so it's not advisable. You could also check with your network provider what their international packages for at-sea use includes. When in port, log onto a free local Wi-Fi service. In Barcelona, for example, a stretch of the beach provides free Wi-Fi. Just make sure your phone is switched to airplane mode with the Wi-Fi turned on to unwanted roaming charges.
Below is a rundown of what the major cruise lines offer for internet and cellular service.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Ambassador Cruise Line offers fleetwide internet access and a variety of package options.
Fees: A 60-minute package is £9.99; a one-day package is £15; a three-day package is £40; and a seven-day package is £90. For voyages over seven nights, the cost is £10 per day. This covers up to two devices.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Azamara ships have onboard computer centres, called In Touch, where passengers can get online via workstations 24/7. Wireless access on personal devices, such as smartphones and laptops, is available throughout the ship. The system does not support Skype or other high-bandwidth programmes.
Fees: Azamara WiFi packages are available in three options: 60-minute, full-day and full-cruise packages. The 60-minute package costs $0.33 per minute/$19.95 package; the one-day pass is $0.02 per minute/$29.95 package, the full cruise/unlimited package varies depending on the length of the voyage, but is typically $19.95 per day.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Carnival offers fast shipwide Wi-Fi, as well as internet access at onboard cafes and kiosks, on all vessels.
Fees: Carnival internet rates are available in three packages: The Social plan is $12.75 per day for unlimited access to social media networks and popular airline sites but not email or web browsing. The $17 per day Value plan is for e-mail, news, sports, weather, banking and finance, though it does not support Skype calling or music/video streaming (such as Spotify or Netflix).
For heavy internet users, a $18.70 per-day Premium plan gives access to a faster internet speed and Skype, Zoom and Teams calls. Carnival Vista, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Horizon are Netflix-enabled, so you can use the app to watch shows. Passengers can pay the daily rate or purchase a voyage-long package.
These pre-paid packages are 15 percent cheaper than purchasing onboard.
Editor's note: Crystal Cruises will resume sailing in 2023 under the A&K Travel Group. Cruise Critic will update this section as new package details are released. The below packages are the line's most recent.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Passengers on Crystal Cruises' ocean ships can surf the internet at the line's Computer University@Sea. Wireless access is available throughout the ship. Laptops can be rented onboard, and Technology Concierges are on hand to help answer questions about devices and connectivity. Complimentary classes and lectures are offered on each cruise. High-bandwidth applications, such as Skype, FaceTime and other similar services, are not supported on Crystal ships.
Fees: All passengers receive free unlimited Wi-Fi.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Satellite wireless internet connectivity is available for purchase throughout all Disney ships for passengers bringing their own laptops or other electronic devices.
Fees: Connect@Sea offers internet packages that are based on the amount of megabytes used. One package can be shared on multiple devices. Passengers can choose to pay as they go ($0.25 per megabyte) or pick from one of following three packages: The small package includes 100MB for $19 and is ideal for occasional use, such as checking email; the medium package offers 300MB for $39 and is geared toward moderate users, such as those who wish to upload images to social media; and the large package covers most internet needs, providing 1,000MB for $89.
Passengers in Concierge staterooms and 1-bedroom suites receive 100MB at no charge; Royal Suites receive complementary Wi-Fi.
Cellphones: Cellphone usage is available on all ships, with roaming charges applied by your home carrier.
Passengers also can use the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app on their smartphones, which will allow them access to daily itineraries, activities, dining menus and the ability to chat with other passengers through the passenger Wi-Fi network while onboard. There is no charge to use the app.
Internet and Wi-Fi: W-Fi is available fleetwide on Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' ships via a maritime satellite connection. It's easy to use, too, with passengers able to connect to the ship's Wi-Fi once onboard to select their desired package. Once purchased, it's available everywhere onboard.
Fees: Two packages are available, a Social Media Package for access to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms, excluding Whatsapp and email. The Social Media Package is available in the following options: One day (£10); five days (£40); seven days (£55) and 14 days (£100).
The General Browsing Package also allows access to most websites, including social media platforms, Whatsapp and email. Fees are one day (£12); five days (£50); seven days (£63) and 14 days (£120). The General Browsing Package does not allow streaming.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Marella Cruises' Wi-Fi is not available fleetwide, though not shipwide. Marella Cruises offers designated Wi-Fi zones onboard that does not extend to cabins.
Fees: Marella Cruises Wi-Fi start from £15 per day.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Internet service is available at computers in internet cafes on MSC ships; Wi-Fi is available on personal devices in all cabins and common areas.
Fees: MSC offers five tiers of connectivity, with connections that work onboard or on the line's private Bahamian island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. The Standard plan (from $93 per cruise for 3GB) provides access to email, websites, all social networks and chat apps for up to two devices. If you just need to connect on one device and don't want to worry about data usage, there's the Unlimited Internet Cruise package (from $159.90 per cruise).
There's a 24-Hour package (unlimited data from $44.90) if you need the internet for a day or less and a Chat & Social Apps plan (from $49.90 per cruise for 1.5GB) that lets you stay connected through social media and chat; both plans are available on one device only.
For families and/or heavy users, the Premium Internet package (from $147 per cruise for 6GB) is available on up to four devices.
Note: Video streaming is not available with any package. Package pricing may vary slightly by ship, destination and cruise duration; advance online bookings can save up to 20 percent off.
For a supplemental charge ($15), and when utilised in conjunction with a wristband, the app also features a Family & Friends Locator to track family and friends on the ship; there's a Kids Locator service, too, for $18. The MSC Wristband Plus allows for hands-free cabin access and purchases.
Internet and Wi-Fi: All Oceania vessels have shipwide free Wavenet Wi-Fi. Passengers can sign up to gain access on a shared computer in the Oceania@Sea Internet Center, or by connecting to the network directly from their personal devices. Passengers staying in the Owner's and Vista suites each receive the added bonus of an iPad to use onboard; passengers in Concierge-level rooms and Penthouse Suites can request iPads but they are limited.
Fees: All passengers across Oceania's fleet have free access to unlimited internet called Wavenet, which will allow them to do low-bandwidth activities, such as checking email and surfing the web. Passengers can choose to upgrade to Wavenet Prime, at a cost of $9.99 per person, per day, for the duration of the cruise, in order to stream movies or music.
One login is provided per stateroom and is valid on one device at a time. Passengers booked in Owners Suites, Vista Suites, and Oceania Suites receive logins for both passengers. a second login for Wavenet can be purchased for $24.99 per day, or for Wavenet Prime for $34.98 per day.
Internet and Wi-Fi: P&O Cruises' My Wi-Fi is available fleetwide via the line's satellite internet access.
Fees: Two packages are available costing either the £12 per day with a cruise plan or £18 without. The Essential package is for emails and social media access, including Whatsapp to make calls and send text messages. The Ultimate package is £18 per day with cruise plan or £24 per day without, and also allows for a faster connection speed, music and video streaming.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Computer centres with internet access are available on all Regent ships. Wireless access is available throughout the ships, but bandwidth-heavy applications, such as Skype, Netflix, YouTube, and VPN are blocked onboard with the free plan; a supplementary streaming-enabled plan can be purchased at an additional fee.
Fees: All passengers receive free unlimited Wi-Fi, though streaming is prohibited. Passengers who'd like to stream or use high-bandwidth apps and websites would find a streaming plan ($9.99 per day) more convenient.
Regent provides one login per suite that is limited to one device at a time. Gold-level and higher members of the Seven Seas Society and Concierge Suites and higher receive up to four logins/devices per suite.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Wi-Fi is available on Saga Cruises' two ships.
Fees: As an all-inclusive cruise line, Wi-Fi is free for all passengers in both cabins and public spaces.
Internet and Wi-Fi: All Seabourn ships are wired for satellite Wi-Fi access in suites and most public areas, as well as via terminals located in Seabourn Square. The line requests that passengers do not use the service for activities, such as streaming, gaming or file sharing.
Fees: Seabourn's inclusive Surf package includes complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi (one device per passenger), with unlimited minutes for general web browsing, email and checking or posting to social media accounts.
Passengers booked in Penthouse and Premium suite cabins, as well as Seabourn Club members at Diamond-level status or above, will automatically receive the Stream package which also includes up to four devices per passengers, plus access to video streaming, internet telephoning and VPN/cloud storage services.
Internet and Wi-Fi: All Viking Ocean ships have Wi-Fi onboard. Passengers can use their own device or a computer at the Business Center on Deck 1.
Fees: Internet aboard all Viking Ocean ships is free, but the line imposes heavy-bandwidth limitations for large uploads/downloads and livestreaming.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Passengers can use their own personal devices to access the internet in their cabins or at Wi-Fi hot spots throughout the ship. Computers with internet access are also available onboard via internet cafes on all ships. Due to limited bandwidth, the line requests that the web only be utilized for emailing and web browsing.
Fees: Silversea provides all its passengers with unlimited complimentary internet. Passengers of Silversea's ocean fleet booked in Vista, Terrace and Veranda suites receive unlimited Standard internet access. This connection is slower than Premium internet access that is provided to passengers booked in Medallion, Silver, Royal, Grand and Owner's Suites free of charge, or at a fee ($29.99 per day) for all other passengers.
On the expedition side, Silver Cloud and Silver Explorer offer Premium internet to passengers booked in Medallion or higher suites while Standard internet is given to all passengers in lower-level suites, as well as aboard Silver Origin. Premium internet access is also available, free of charge, to all passengers on world cruises.
Cellphones: When onboard, passengers can make and receive phone calls, text messages and other data services on their own mobile phone or digital device. Roaming charges apply. The line notes that cellphone service is unreliable on its Arctic voyages, however.
Cellphones: Viking Ocean ships are cellphone compatible; international roaming rates vary -- and are billed -- by your home carrier.
Internet and Wi-Fi: Wireless internet is available in most public areas and cabins on all Windstar ships, and passengers can access computers and rent laptops onboard. High-bandwidth online activities are not recommended by the line due to slower system speeds.
Fees: Windstar offers three options: $60 for 200 MB, which would be suitable for sending occasional emails, $120 for 500 MB, suitable for light surfing, and unlimited packages starting at $250. All packages support just one connected device at a time. The company notes that many of their all-inclusive offers now include Wi-Fi.
Cellphones: Mobile phone service is available fleetwide; contact your home carrier to discuss compatibility and roaming rates ahead of sailing.