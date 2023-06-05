Cruise Ship Comedians

Hung Le

Anyone who titles his memoir The Crappiest Refugee has to have a well-developed sense of self-deprecating humour and Hung Le excels in the genre. The Vietnamese-born author, actor and all-round song-and-dance man left his homeland on the last day of the Vietnam War in 1975, at the tender age of nine. Hung Le and his family jumped onto a leaky prawn trawler on the Saigon River with only a box of dried biscuits and some seasickness pills and after surviving thirst, hunger and somehow cheating death, he became one of the first Vietnamese boat people to land in Australia. The firsts didn't end there. On Hung's first attempt at stand-up comedy, he not only headlined, he received an encore. His stand-up work and theatre shows are always edgy, satirical and political and his musical send-ups go straight for the jocular. Hung has performed on P&O comedy cruises since 2012 and he doesn't plan to jump ship anytime soon.