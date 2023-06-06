Cruise Ship Dry Dock Archives

Cruise ship refurbishments can be as exciting as new ships. From upholstery and carpet touchups to significant refits and additions, cruise ship dry docks can mean new things to explore on ships you already know and love. First time on a ship? Seeing when it was last dry docked can help you get a pulse on the onboard experience and whether it might feel outdated or if you can expect the industry's latest and greatest.

Azamara

Ship: Azamara Journey

Dates: January 2016

Details: Azamara Journey emerged from dry dock with a complete front-to-back overhaul. The ship received a new Asian specialty restaurant, Kibo, on the aft of Deck 9. The a la carte restaurant is open only for dinner. Areas that received new furniture and decor included Looking Glass, the Pool Grill, and Sunset Bar. Prime C, Aqualina, the Library and Windows Cafe also all received improvements.All cabins and suites were overhauled.

Dates: January 6 - 13, 2013

Details: Journey received upgrades to the sun deck (new AstroTurf, sun beds). Discoveries Restaurant, Discoveries Lounge and Mosaic Cafe were refurbished with new carpets and reupholstered furniture. Windows Cafe received new furniture upholstery, carpet and tile. Fitness equipment in the gym was replaced.

Ship: Azamara Quest

Dates: April 2016

Details: Azamara Quest emerged from an April 2016 dry dock with new furniture for several spaces, including Looking Glass, the Pool Grill and Sunset Bar. Prime C, Aqualina, the Library and Windows Cafe also received improvements. All cabins and suites have new carpets and curtains, as well as new sofas and new larger coffee tables.

Dates: November 7 - 15, 2012

Details: Azamara Quest saw upgrades to the sun deck (new AstroTurf, sun beds). Windows Cafe received new furniture upholstery, carpet and tile. Fitness equipment in the gym was replaced. Discoveries Restaurant, Discoveries Lounge and Mosaic Cafe were refurbished with new carpets and reupholstered furniture.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ship: Carnival Imagination

Dates: September 4 - 21, 2016

Details: Carnival Imagination received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, the Red Frog Rum Bar, the Blue Iguana Cantina, the Blue Iguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar and the Cherry on Top sweet shop.

Ship: Carnival Sunshine

Dates: May 8 - 21, 2016

Details: This dry dock included routine maintenance, reupholstering of public areas, installation of new carpeting and the rebranding of the former EA Sports Bar as the Skybox Sports Bar.

Ship: Carnival Valor

Dates: April 23 - May 8, 2016

Details: Carnival Valor received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Cantina, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar, Skybox Sports Bar and Cherry on Top, as well as improved children's facilities in the form of Camp Ocean.

Ship: Carnival Triumph

Dates: March 21 - April 6, 2016

Details: Routine maintenance was completed, and cosmetic enhancements -- including new carpeting -- were made. The former EA Sports Bar was rebranded as Skybox Sports Bar, Special Occasions became the Cherry on Top candy store, and the internet cafe was relocated from Deck 4 to Deck 5.

Ship: Carnival Splendor

Dates: March 6 - 20, 2016

Details: New staterooms -- including two Captain's Suites -- were built on Deck 9, forward.

Dates: December 2012

Details: As part of Carnival's $500 million Fun Ship 2.0 initiative, Splendor gained the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, and Punchliners Comedy Club & Brunch presented by George Lopez.

Ship: Carnival Magic

Dates: February 21 - March 6, 2016

Details: Carnival Magic received several Fun Ship 2.0 additions, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Alchemy Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, Pizzeria del Capitano, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the BlueIguana Cantina.

Ship: Carnival Fantasy

Dates: February 6 - 20, 2016

Details: Carnival Magic received several Fun Ship 2.0 additions, including the RedFrog Rum Bar, Guy's Burger Joint, the BlueIguana Tequila Bar and the BlueIguana Cantina.

Ship: Carnival Inspiration

Dates: January 18 - February 4, 2016

Details: Carnival Inspiration went into dry dock in Oregon for a multi-million dollar refurbishment that added Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Tequila Bar, Alchemy Bar and Cherry on Top candy shop.

Ship: Carnival Miracle

Dates: March 7 - 21, 2015

Details: Part of the Carnival's ongoing Fun Ship 2.0 product enhancement initiative, the spring 2015 dry dock added RedFrog Pub, Alchemy Bar and a new sports bar; Playlist Productions and Hasbro, The Game Show; and the family-friendly Seuss at Sea program; as well as Cherry on Top, a candy and gift store.

Ship: Carnival Pride

Dates: October 2014

Details: Pride received Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, Alchemy Bar, the Sports Bar, BlueIguana Cantina and more.

Ship: Carnival Freedom

Dates: April 2014

Details: Freedom was the first ship in the line to receive the full Seuss at Sea program with the installation of Bookville, a play space and reading room for children and families. In addition, Freedom received a host of Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades, including Guy's Burger Joint, BlueIguana Cantina, RedFrog Rum Bar and RedFrog Pub, EA Sports Bar, Alchemy Bar, Cherry on Top, Playlist Productions, The Warehouse and Hasbro, The Game Show.

Ship: Carnival Sunshine

Dates: February 22 - April 12, 2013

Details: Carnival spent $155 million to transform Carnival Destiny into Carnival Sunshine. The ship gained a plethora of Fun Ship 2.0 dining venues, bars, cabins and public spaces. Most notably, the ship received the first three-deck Serenity adults-only sun deck, complete with a cascading waterfall.

Ship: Carnival Glory

Dates: November 2 - 15, 2012

Details: Glory got the BlueIguana Tequila Bar, RedFrog Rum Bar, sports bar and a burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri (among other enhancements) as part of Carnival's Fun Ship 2.0 initiative.

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Dates: October 14 - 28, 2012

Details: As part of its 2012 dry dock, Conquest welcomed a new sports bar and the RedFrog Rum and BlueIguana Tequila bars. Guy's Burgers, a burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri, was also added.

Ship: Carnival Dream

Dates: October 8 - 22, 2012

Details: In 2012, Dream became the second Carnival vessel to receive the Fun Ship 2.0 upgrades. The ship got new tequila and rum bars but not the burger restaurant designed by Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Ship: Carnival Spirit

Dates: January 2012

Details: The $7 million dry dock included the addition of Carnival WaterWorks, a top-deck aqua park featuring a giant water bucket and one of the steepest water slides at sea. Spirit also gained the adults-only Serenity Deck and an outdoor BBQ joint. Finally, 86 more cabins now interconnect.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Dates: April 26 - May 12, 2016

Details: Similar to that of Infinity and Summit, Millennium received refreshes to all of its Penthouse and Royal Suites. The $8 million dry dock also added Tuscan Grille, the line's Italian-inspired steakhouse, as well as the line's new Rooftop Terrace space, in which passengers can enjoy lounge space or events like "Taste of Film" a movie-and-multicourse meal pairing. Furthermore, a standalone portrait studio and a new future cruise sales office were added, the Solarium was refreshed, and the themed decor in the casino was removed.

Shop Celebrity Millennium Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Summit

Dates: February 27 - March 12, 2016

Details: The second Millennium-class ships to receive refreshes, Summit now features an updated Suite Class; a new venue, the Rooftop Terrace, with film screen and surround sound; Normandie has transformed into Tuscan Grille, a Mediterranean steakhouse; the solarium has been updated and more.

Dates: January 2012

Details: As part of Celebrity's $140-million program to update its four Millennium-class ships, Celebrity Summit's refit included the addition of several popular Solstice-class dining venues like the creative Qsine and lounges including an ice-topped martini bar. Additionally, 107 AquaClass spa cabins were added to the ship.

Ship: Celebrity Infinity

Dates: October 15 - 29, 2015

Details: Infinity is the first of the Millennium-class ships to receive a a refreshed Suite Class; a new venue, the Rooftop Terrace, with film screen and surround sound; Tuscan Grille (formerly Infinity's SS United States); and an updated solarium.

Ship: Celebrity Eclipse

Dates: April 2015

Details: Celebrity Eclipse emerged from dry dock with a number of new features: The ship's Cellar Masters wine bar became the Gastrobar, serving more than 40 craft beers, with passengers ordering food and drink on iPads. The pool area added the frozen drink bar Slush, and the American-style casino became more "British," with 12 new British-themed slot machines. Oddly, though, American-style roulette wheels replaced European-style ones. Eclipse also added a private photo studio. New services for suite passengers, including a suites-only restaurant, a VIP Lounge and 24-hour butler service, were added as well.

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Dates: 2015

Ship: Celebrity Xpedition

Dates: 2015

Details: During dry dock, Celebrity's expedition ship received all-new upholstery, carpeting, lighting and chairs in the main dining room; upgrades were also made to the outdoor dining furniture. An additional suite was added to the vessel, and local art was included throughout the ship.

Ship: Celebrity Equinox

Dates: 2014

Details: During refurb, retail space was expanded on Equinox, and drinking spots Gastrobar and Slush were added.

Ship: Celebrity Constellation

Dates: April 2013

Details: Following an initial dry dock in 2010, which added some Solstice-class features to the ship, Celebrity Constellation received 66 brand new cabins, as well as 107 AquaClass cabins (the first of their kind on Constellation) during this 2013 dry dock. Other new features included: New verandas for suites, an upgraded basketball court, craft beer in Michael's Club and the introduction of the iLounge. Wi-Fi was added throughout the ship, plus public areas received new color schemes, new carpeting, new upholstery and new sun loungers on the pool decks.

Crystal Cruises

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Dates: May 2016

Details: Not available.

Dates: November 2013

Details: Crystal spent $17 million on refurbishing Serenity, revamping the lido deck by removing the indoor pool and Tastes kitchen, adding four "living" walls and updating the lido cafe. It also remodeled Serenity's top four suites to move the dining areas closer to the floor-to-ceiling windows and added a den/library/media room with a queen-sized sleeper sofa and closet. The guest bathrooms got showers. Each Penthouse received three flat-screen TVs, including a 3D TV, plus a surround-sound audio system and iPod docking station.

Ship: Crystal Symphony

Dates: September 2014

Details: A two-week, $20 million dry dock gave the ship an enlarged fitness space with an outdoor Fitness Garden and new indoor equipment, more PURE allergy-friendly cabins, a waterfall added to the Crystal Plaza, more seating in the Cove Bar, an expanded casino, new digital signage displays and general upgrades to the spa, salon, Bistro and cabin carpeting and balcony furniture.

Dates: June 1 - 16, 2012

Details: The ship's theater, kids area and several lounges were redone during the 15-day, $15 million dry dock.

Cunard Line

Ship: Queen Mary 2

Dates: May 27, 2016 - June 21, 2016

Details: An extensive dry dock added staterooms for singles, more balcony cabins and more kennels for traveling pets.

Disney Cruise Line

Ship: Disney Wonder

Details: When Disney Wonder emerged from a massive dry dock in fall 2016, it emerged with fleetwide enhancements like Cabanas, the buffet; Senses Spa and Chill Teen Spa; D Lounge, a family space; Twist 'n' Spout water slide and AquaLab splash zone; Edge, a teen club; "it's a small world" nursery; Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique; updates to Palo, the adults-only Italian restaurant; an overhaul of Animator's Palate restaurant; and the After Hours adults-only space with a refinished Cadillac Lounge and a new Azure Nightclub. New and unique spaces to wonder include Tiana's Place restaurant; Crown & Fin, a British pub; Dory's Reef, a splash area for toddlers; and the Wandering Oaken's Trading Post in the kids' Oceaneer Club (Marvel Superhero Academy is new to Wonder, but also on Magic). After dry dock, Wonder also debuted "Frozen, a Musical Spectacular." All cabins were touched including soft furnishings, more drawer space to replace the antique-looking steamer trunks and raised platform beds. The atrium has been transformed to feature a new Dale Chihuly chandelier, resembling Ariel's flower from "The Little Mermaid," that allows for better viewing across the decks of the atrium. The grand staircases in the lobby have been reduced from four to just one.

Ship: Disney Magic

Dates: September 5 - 18, 2015

Details: Disney Magic received several updates during its fall 2015 dry dock, including the addition of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and the relocation and enhancement of Edge, its club for tweens.

Dates: September 7 - October 10, 2013

Details: Catching up with fleetmates Dream and Fantasy, Magic added major attractions and updates during its 2013 refurb, including a three-story AquaDunk water slide, AquaLab kids water park and Nephew's Splash Zone for babies. Additionally, the kids club now consists of Marvel Avenger's Academy, along with Andy's Room, Pixie Hollow and the Mickey Mouse Club in the Oceaneer Club themed areas. In dining, an update was made to Animator's Palate and its programming, Parrot Bay became Brazilian venue Carioca's, and updates were made to Cabanas and Palo. Adults-only area After Hours was added, including late-night venues Fathoms, Keys piano bar and O'Gill's Pub. Meanwhile, the ship's atrium, Senses spa, D Lounge and cabins (to increase space) also received upgrades.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ship: Braemar

Dates: November 2017

Details: In addition to new to furniture, upholstery and carpeting throughout cabins and public spaces, Braemar has also received a revamped buffet area.

Ship: Balmoral

Dates: November 2017

Details: In addition to updates to furniture, upholstery and carpeting throughout cabins and public spaces, Balmoral has also received new restaurants and a gelato bar.

Ship: Black Watch

Dates: November 20, 2016

Details: Emerging from dry dock in December 2016 with a new interactive in-cabin TV system, safes and mini-bars installed across all cabins and refurbished bathrooms; Braemar Garden Cafe has been converted into a new 54-seat restaurant, Brigadoon, which will continue to serve British and international cuisine. The Braemar Courtyard has been converted into a separate specialty dining area, called The Black Watch Room. The 46-seat restaurant will offer steaks cooked to order, and a new dedicated Galley will be created to service it. The former Grill restaurant, situated on Lounge Deck 6 aft, by the main pool area, has been turned into the Poolside restaurant. The main dining room, the 340-seat The Glentanar, has undergone extensive refurbishment, with a spacious new layout and new look, featuring new furniture, carpet and curtains. The Observatory Lounge and the Lido Lounge have both received a refresh. The Morning Light Pub has been moved to the area previously occupied by the Braemar Lounge. As well as being bigger, it features new furniture, fabrics and a new bar. The area vacated by the former Morning Light Pub has been renamed the Neptune Bar. The Marina Cinema has also been upgraded with the latest 3D technology. The Guest Services area also received a refresh.

Holland America Line

Ship: Prinsendam

Dates: May 2016

Details: The most notable changes to Prinsendam can be seen in the ship's buffet and suites -- both of which received complete makeovers. The buffet now boasts the line's Lido Marketplace concept, with themed stations serving a variety of made-to-order and to-go items. In addition to a new layout, the buffet received new carpeting and furnishings. The suites also received a slew of cosmetic enhancements, as well as a new bathroom vanity and technology upgrades. Get a glimpse of some of the other changes, on our forums.

Ship: Oosterdam

Dates: April 2016

Details: During its last dry dock, Oosterdam received a modern makeover and new spaces. The ship now features the line's new musical venues, Lincoln Center Stage and Billboard Onboard; the Gallery Bar, which replaced the Northern Lights nightclub and serves up an exclusive menu of cocktails courtesy of the line's partner, master mixologist Dale DeGroff; upgrades suites (with new furniture and decor, bathroom fixtures and electronics; 25 new cabins, including 18 balcony and seven inside; and a fresh design in its buffet.

Ship: Eurodam

Dates: December 2015

Details: Eurodam introduced Billboard Onboard and Lincoln Center Stage, two new musical entertainment options to complement the line's popular B.B. King's Blues Club. The ship transformed its buffet into the Lido Market, a series of themed dining stations serving to-go and made-to-order food items, and replaced Slice with New York Pizza. It also replaced the Northern Lights bar with the Gallery Bar, a sophisticated watering hole serving up crafted cocktails from a menu created by master mixologist Dale DeGroff. Suites received new furniture and carpet, bedside LED lighting, new bathroom tile and fixtures, and more. Throughout the ship, passengers can access complimentary movies on demand as well as the daily program, guest services and restaurant and spa information via LED flat-screen TVs.

Ship: Volendam

Dates: December 2014

Details: During Volendam's "Signature of Excellence" dry dock, the ship added 21 Lanai category cabins and contemporary bar Mix. Lanai cabins feature one-way mirrored sliding-glass doors with direct access to the Lower Promenade wraparound teak walking deck and include reserved deck chairs. The ship's centrally located bars were reconfigured into a new venue, which comprises three themed bars: Martinis, Champagne, and Spirits & Ales, each offering its own signature drinks. Additionally, all suites and select cabins received updated bathrooms with new whirlpool tubs, stone vanities, lighted mirrors, fixtures, floors, walls and sinks.

Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic

Ship: National Geographic Orion

Dates: September 2014

Details: Lindblad's National Geographic Orion saw two public space renovations -- one to its main lounge and the other to the Observation Lounge. The library was removed from The Lounge (main lounge) to make more room for lectures and meetings. Audiovisual equipment was updated shipwide, including new high-definition flat-screen TVs. Carpeting and furnishings in the main lounge were updated to reflect a "modern expedition style." There's also a newly designed bar, and a "circle of truth" was added to the center of the room as a focal point for group discussions. The Observation Lounge gained a small library, self-service beverage station and nautical chart table.

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Splendida

Dates: November 2017

Details: The ship will enter the Chinese market in May 2018. To better cater to Chinese cruisers, MSC has outfitted Splendida with a new restaurant overseen by Chef Jereme Leung and an artificial intelligence language system that will use Wi-Fi to help passengers and crew communicate.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Dawn

Dates: June 2016

Details: On Norwegian Dawn, O'Sheehans replaced the Blue Lagoon, and the Sugarcane Mojito Bar stood in for Shakers. Staterooms were upgraded with new bedding, carpet and artwork; the sprawling Garden Villa got an enhanced makeover. Restaurants, the atrium and the Dawn Casino were refreshed. A barber shop and nail bar were added to Mandara Spa. Entourage and other kids' facilities were modernized, and teak flooring was installed on all open decks.

Ship: Norwegian Sun

Dates: April 2016

Details: Public areas, including restaurants and lounges, were redecorated. Staterooms were modernized, with new beds added. Most upgrades were technical.

Ship: Pride of America

Dates: February 20 - March 15, 2016

Details: In an extensive refurbishment, Pride of America received new bedding and furniture, updated flooring and new flat-screen TVs in all cabins; new loungers and Jacuzzis in refurbished pool area; the addition of the Soho Art Gallery and Perspectives Photo Studio; the addition of Dolce Gelato, the line's signature gelateria; six computer stations, as well as new flooring and furniture, in the library and card rooms; new furniture, flooring and decor in the Conservatory; new location, as well as furniture and flooring, in the wedding chapel; expansion of the Mandara Spa, with more treatment rooms and New Mexican décor; renovations in all dining venues, including the Skyline Main Dining Room, La Cucina, East Meets West Asian restaurant, Cagney's Steakhouse and Jefferson's Bistro; and new menus in dining rooms, based on those found on Norwegian Escape.

Dates: March 23 - April 6, 2013

Details: During a two-week, $30 million refurb, Norwegian's Pride of America got four solo cabins, 24 suites and a Brazilian-style steakhouse. The Hawaii-based ship also was rigged for bow-to-stern Wi-Fi.

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Dates: November 2015

Details: In this dry dock, Norwegian Gem renovated Bliss Lounge and introduced a new area for casino games. There was also a new photo gallery added with computer displays, furniture and a more open layout. The Haven's courtyard, lounge and restaurant received a more modern design, with the sundeck including more shaded areas, cabanas and loungers. New furniture and flooring was added to several restaurants, bars and lounges.

Ship: Norwegian Epic

Dates: September 26 - October 18, 2015

Details: Changes on Epic included the addition of The Cavern Club, a brand-new venue for a Beatles-inspired British pop-rock experience, which replaces Fat Cats. The musical "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert" replaced Blue Man Group as the main theater entertainment during the dry dock.

P&O Cruises (Australia)

Ship: Pacific Aria

Dates: November 2015

Details: After sailing its last cruise as Ryndam for Holland America Line in 2015, this ship joined P&O Cruises, was renamed Pacific Aria and received a much more contemporary look including resort-style pool areas with new poolside furniture, new bars and restaurants, and new bed linens, towels and Australian power points in all cabins.

Ship: Pacific Eden

Dates: November 2015

Details: When the former Statendam was transferred from Holland America Line in 2015 and relaunched as P&O's Pacific Eden, the ship's refurbishment saw new bars and restaurants, a revamped pool area and Oasis deck, fresh linens and towels in all cabins and Australian power points.

P&O Cruises

Ship: Oceana

Dates: December 2017

Details: Oceana was outfitted with new carpeting and flooring, as well as furniture, carpets and curtains in cabins, suites, public areas, Magnum's, Winner's, the Yacht & Compass and the Terrace Bar. The kids' clubs have also had a refresh.

Shop Oceana Cruises

Ship: Arcadia

Dates: October/November 2017

Details: Arcadia will have a two-week refurbishment which will concentrate on giving cabins, suites, public areas, bars, main dining restaurants and speciality restaurants new carpets, furniture, curtains and decor.

Shop Arcadia Cruises

P&O Cruises

Ship: Ventura

Dates: April 2018

Details: P&O Cruises has not yet revealed details of the refurbishment.

Shop Ventura Cruises

Ship: Oriana

Dates: November 2016

Details: Oriana left dry dock following a three-week refurbishment in December. The refurbishment has seen a complete makeover of cabins, restaurants, bars, entertainment areas and public spaces, to create a brand-new "elegant and sophisticated look."

Shop Oriana Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Ship: Seven Seas Voyager

Dates: October-November 2016

Details: Seven Seas Voyager will receive a comprehensive upgrade, receiving additions inspired by the fleet's newest ship, Seven Seas Explorer. Penthouse, Concierge and Deluxe Suites will be redesigned with Elite Slumber Beds, marble-accented bathrooms and sitting areas with new artwork. French restaurant Chartreuse will replace Signatures, and La Veranda will get a structural change with a more open buffet. Other public areas receiving upgrades include Compass Rose, the Pool Grill, Voyager Lounge, the reception area, the Coffee Connection, Connoisseur Lounge, card room, shops, casino and the Canyon Ranch SpaClub.

Dates: October 2013

Details: Voyager underwent redecoration of all Penthouse Suites and Horizon and Observation lounges. It also got custom-crafted furnishings, wall coverings, original artwork, new lighting and new carpets. New furniture was added to the Deck 11 relaxation area and to Deck 12.

Shop Seven Seas Voyager Cruises

Ship: Seven Seas Navigator

Dates: April 2016

Details: Seven Seas Navigator got the biggest refurbishment in its 25-year history. All cabins were completely redecorated and received new furniture, bedding, soft goods and artwork. The Compass Rose, the ship's main restaurant, was overhauled with new lighting, color schemes, furniture and table settings. Also getting a contemporary makeover was La Veranda, the ship's casual venue. On Navigator's main "street," bars and lounges were modernized, including the addition of a dedicated coffee cafe. The existing cigar bar was eliminated, and a brand new library was constructed. The pool deck was reconstructed, with new chaise lounges, teak decking, and the adjacent bar and grill all being replaced.

Shop Seven Seas Navigator Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Dates: October 16 to November 14, 2016

Details: Adventure of the Seas received FlowRider surf simulators, the cyclone and typhoon water slides, and the family-friendly Splashaway Bay aqua park.

Ship: Splendour of the Seas

Dates: April - June 2016

Details: Splendour of the Seas went into dry dock in spring 2016 and re-emerged in June 2016 as the latest Thomson Cruises' ship, Thomson Discovery. The "new" ship is the largest in the Thomson fleet and has the most features, with a rock-climbing wall and outdoor movie theater, as well as 40 percent of cabins with balconies.

Ship: Majesty of the Seas

Dates: April 2016

Details: During its refurbishment, Majesty of the Seas received a new poolside bar and movie screen, family-friendly hot tubs, a kids-only pool area with the Splashaway Bay aqua park and upgraded cabins.

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Dates: April 2016

Details: During dry dock, Jewel gained a number of new restaurant options (Asian, steakhouse, Italian), a new bar, the line's now-signature Royal Babies & Tots Nursery, a poolside movie screen and flat-screen TVs in cabins. Other changes included the addition of 42 new cabins, including a two-bedroom family room, and the addition of the line's hi-speed Voom Internet.

Ship: Empress of the Seas

Dates: Spring 2016

Details: After sailing its last cruise for Royal Caribbean International in March 2008, Empress of the Seas returned to the cruise line's fleet in late May 2016 after a refurbishment. The ship has spent the past few years sailing as Empress for Pullmantur, the Spanish sister company to Royal Caribbean.

Ship: Liberty of the Seas

Dates: January 2016

Details: During the dry dock, Liberty received the Perfect Storm water park, which includes the Tidal Wave, the first-ever boomerang-style slide at sea. Perfect Storm also features two side-by-side racer slides, Cyclone and Typhoon. Other additions included the kids-only Splashaway Bay, with water cannons and geysers. New dining venues that were added include Sabor, with its modern Mexican menu, and Giovanni's Table, an Italian trattoria serving family-style meals. Also new is the R Bar, decked out in a 1960s vibe and offering signature cocktails. Eighty-nine cabins also were added, including 26 panoramic ocean-view rooms featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Ship: Explorer of the Seas

Dates: March 2015

Details: Explorer gained the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe and Giovanni's Table (Italian), as well as a Concierge Lounge for suite passengers and top-tier Crown & Anchor members, a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. On the technology side, the ship received digital signage, flat-screen TVs in cabins, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and a poolside Jumbotron.

Ship: Voyager of the Seas

Dates: October 2014

Details: To get Voyager of the Seas ready for its Australia debut, Royal Caribbean added a number of its signature features, including the FlowRider surf simulator. The line also upgraded the technology onboard, adding interactive signage throughout and "virtual balcony" cabins, essentially floor-to-ceiling flat-screen TVs that provide real-time views of what's going on outside the ship, a feature that debuted on fleetmate Navigator of the Seas. The line also added a number of restaurants, including Asian/sushi spot Izumi Japanese Cuisine, steakhouse Chop's Grille and Italian restaurant Giovanni's Table. The R Bar replaces the Champagne Bar, and a new Diamond Lounge for Crown & Anchor passengers was added. The ship features new releases from partner DreamWorks (and other studios) on the big screen in its 3D movie theater. The line also added a 220-square-foot movie screen poolside.

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Dates: April 2014

Details: Adventure of the Seas gained upgraded technology that includes digital signage, a poolside big screen, flat-screen TVs in staterooms and shipwide Wi-Fi. In the way of eateries, cruisers can now enjoy the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe and Giovanni's Table (Italian). A Concierge Lounge was added for suite passengers and top-tier Crown & Anchor members, while the Diamond Lounge caters to Diamond members. The Royal Babies & Tots Nursery is also now available for the youngest passengers.

Ship: Navigator of the Seas

Dates: February 2014

Details: Navigator of the Seas gained Park Cafe, Giovanni's Table (Italian), Sabor Modern Mexican and Izumi Asian Cuisine, as well as a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond Crown & Anchor Society members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery during dry dock. It also got the line's popular FlowRider surf simulator. Interactive signage, flat-screen in-cabin TVs, bow-to-stern Wi-Fi and a poolside big-screen round out the technological offerings that were added. The line also introduced its first virtual balconies on any ship to Navigator of the Seas during the dry dock.

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Dates: October 2013

Details: Vision of the Seas gained the Chef's Table experience, Chops Grille (steakhouse) and Izumi (Asian), as well as a Concierge Lounge for suite passengers and top-tier Crown and Anchor members, a Diamond Lounge (for Diamond members) and the Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. Shipwide Wi-Fi and a poolside screen were added, in addition to interactive signage and new cabin TVs.

Ship: Brilliance of the Seas

Dates: May 2013

Details: Brilliance of the Seas got a bevy of new dining options, including the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe (bistro) and Chops Grille (steakhouse), as well as a new family suite and Royal Babies & Tots Nursery. The ship now also boasts interactive signage, upgraded TVs in cabins, Wi-Fi from bow to stern, and a new big screen by the pool.

Ship: Independence of the Seas

Dates: May 2013

Details: Independence of the Seas got a cupcake shop and a Royal Babies & Tots Nursery, as well as digital signs, enhanced Wi-Fi and an outdoor movie screen.

Ship: Legend of the Seas

Dates: February 2013

Details: Legend of the Seas received Wayfinder interactive signage, new cabin TVs, improved Wi-Fi and a giant outdoor screen. The ship also gained the Chef's Table experience, Park Cafe (bistro deli), Chops Grille (steakhouse), Izumi (Asian), Concierge and Diamond lounges and a Royal Babies & Tots Nursery.

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Dates: December 2012

Details: During its 2012 dry dock, Enchantment of the Seas received the Chef's Table experience, the Royal Babies and Tots Nursery, a Diamond Lounge and a Concierge Loung. The ship also welcomed a giant outdoor screen by the pool, shipwide enhanced Wi-Fi, Wayfinder signage, upgraded stateroom TVs.

Ship: Serenade of the Seas

Dates: December 2012

Details: Serenade of the Seas' new dining venues include Asian, steakhouse and Italian options. There's also a new bar, an outdoor movie screen area, new stateroom televisions and the line's now-signature Royal Babies & Tots Nursery.

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Dates: May 2012

Details: After a month-long dry dock, Grandeur of the Seas now has Asian, steakhouse and Italian restaurants, a new watering hole, the line's Babies & Tots Nursery for the youngest cruisers, and new technology in the form of enhanced in-cabin TVs and an outdoor big screen.

Ship: Mariner of the Seas

Dates: April 2012

Details: The Royal Caribbean ship gained an outdoor poolside movie screen, a hot dog venue first introduced on Allure of the Seas, digital signage throughout, flat-screen TVs in cabins and improved Wi-Fi.

Ship: Rhapsody of the Seas

Dates: March 2012

Details: Rhapsody of the Seas' month-long dry dock included the addition of a number of Oasis-class dining options, plus a slew of new technology-based amenities (digital signage), and new bars and lounges.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Grand Princess

Dates: December 2016

Details: Grand Princess received Princess Luxury Beds, as well as the line's new Camp Discovery program, which includes revamped kids' spaces, as well as programming that leverages the line's partnership with Discovery.

Ship: Royal Princess

Dates: September 2016

Details: Royal Princess was the first Princess ship to receive the line's new livery design. The ship also received minor upgrades including that of the midship staircase, which is now public, and the addition of new Princess Luxury Beds, developed by board certified sleep expert Dr. Michael Breus and HGTV Designer Candice Olson, to all cabins.

Ship: Ruby Princess

Dates: December 2015

Details: Ruby Princess upgrades include Share, a new restaurant helmed by celebrity chef Curtis Stone; the Salty Dog Gastropub, a new dining experience within the Wheelhouse Bar; new Princess Luxury Beds; and revamped entertainment.

Ship: Emerald Princess

Dates: November 2015

Details: Recent dry dock upgrades include the addition of celebrity chef Curtis Stone's Share restaurant, which replaced Sabatini's; the Salty Dog Gastropub at the Wheelhouse Bar; Princess Luxury Beds; and new theater entertainment.

Ship: Crown Princess

Dates: May 2015

Details: Crown Princess' upgrades were mainly cosmetic, including new carpeting and furnishings as well as upgraded technology in various areas of the ship.

Ship: Sun Princess

Dates: August 2013

Details: Sun Princess received a new atrium, sushi bar and an upgraded Horizon Court buffet dining area. The Lotus Spa was completely renovated, as were the ice cream bar and outdoor dining space.

Ship: Sapphire Princess

Dates: January 7 - February 4, 2012

Details: Princess' signature elements -- including the Piazza and Movies Under the Stars outdoor cinema -- were added to the ship during the monthlong makeover. The ship also gained an upgraded buffet and a new top-deck "lawn court" (artificial grass) for putting, bocce and croquet.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Ship: Seabourn Quest

Dates: April 2016

Details: The ship got new carpeting in certain areas and new teak decking by the pool. All wood floors were refinished, and select furnishings and cabin soft goods were replaced. Restaurant 2 was transformed into The Grill by Thomas Keller.

Ship: Seabourn Sojourn

Dates: May 2015

Details: Sojourn gained four 516- to 538-square penthouse spa suites, located directly above the Spa at Seabourn facility. Each of the suites features a 172-square-foot balcony with views over the ship's stern and out to sea, as well as a living and dining area with seating for up to four, a separate bedroom, walk-in closet, a bathroom with tub, and a glass door and floor-to-ceiling windows onto the balcony.

Silversea Cruises

Ship: Silver Discoverer

Dates: October 2016

Details: The focus of Silver Discoverer's makeover was on public spaces. The Restaurant was remodeled with a more modern look, the pool grill got new furniture and the Discoverer Lounge was remade from a breakfast venue into an upscale lounge. The Explorer Lounge received new furniture and AV technology.

Ship: Silver Wind

Dates: October 2016

Details: Suites were refreshed, with interactive TVs and on-demand movies added to every cabin. The Restaurant and La Terrazza received new furniture and carpet or hard-wood parquet. The sun deck got all new teak decking. Two new satellite antennas were added to increase Internet speeds.

Windstar Cruises

Ship: Star Pride

Dates: April 2016

Details: A $3-million renovation continued the enhancements made to Star Pride when it transferred from the Seabourn fleet to Windstar. The AmphorA dining room remodel was completed, and the Lounge, Veranda and screening room were renovated.

Ship: Wind Spirit

Dates: April 2015

Details: Upgrades were made to the yacht's cabins, including new sofas and more sitting space.

Ship: Wind Surf

Dates: Winter 2014

Details: Wind Surf saw refurbishments to its public spaces during a dry dock just before 2015.

Ship: Wind Star

Dates: November 2013

Details: Upgrades to cabins included inserting sitting nooks and more fold-out surface space.

