Cruise Ship Upcharges: Should You Skip or Splurge on Onboard Extras?

Splurge: Alternative Dining

Sure, there's nothing wrong with the food in the main dining room (MDR), and it is included in the cost of your cruise fare. Sadly, though, the menus can be awfully repetitive, and it's boring to eat in the same venue every night.

Most ships offer specific types of cuisine -- Asian, Brazilian, Italian, French -- outside of the MDR, and you and your party have a better chance of grabbing a table to yourselves (instead of having to share one with strangers) at these alternative restaurants. If you're having trouble justifying the expenditure when free options abound, start small; select a restaurant that has a fairly priced surcharge, or try sushi or other a la carte options, which often set you back just a few dollars per person.

Another alternative is to try dining at a specialty venue during lunch hours, when per-person fees are usually less expensive. Even if you opt for one of the more expensive options, keep in mind that you'll likely end up spending less for a great meal than what you'd pay on land for the same type of service and food quality.

Caveat: Some ships feature pricy dinner-and-a-show offerings. While the shows are generally spectacular, the menus are normally fixed (meaning you don't have a choice of appetizers, entrees or desserts), and food is often underwhelming, making the overall package not quite worth the price. It can also be annoying to have waiters refilling your water glass or asking if it's OK to remove your plate while you're trying to watch the performance.

Best Cruise Ship Alternative Restaurants