Cruise Ships and Fog: What You Need to Know

Everyone knows that hurricanes and floods can affect a cruise ship itinerary or sailing. But there's one often overlooked meteorological event that can also put a damper on your cruise: fog.

Gray soupy clouds have impacted mariners since the beginning of sea travel. Even as ships have become more sophisticated with state-of-the-art navigation systems, low visibility is still an issue for cruise ships at times; fog, in particular, is unpredictable and known for disrupting turnaround days.

In an effort to clear things up, here are Cruise Critic's answers to some of the biggest questions surrounding fog and cruising.