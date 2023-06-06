Cruise Travel Agent vs. Online Booking

Booking a Cruise with a Travel Agent: Cons

The hardest part of using a travel agent is finding one, especially if you don't know anyone who can recommend one. Your best bet is to visit the CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association) website and press on the tab "Find a travel agent". this will allow you to search for a cruise specialist near you, so you can either visit or send an email -- or call.

Unlike when booking online, you can't book a cruise with an agent in the middle of night (thoughh many homeworkers work late); you'll have to arrange times to talk during the agent's business hours. Finally, if you book your cruise with a travel agent, you'll have to carry out all communications with the cruise line through the agent, which can sometimes slow the process down if your agent is unavailable.