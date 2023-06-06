If you're looking for a getaway where everything is taken care of, which holiday type -- a cruise or an all-inclusive resort -- is truly the better deal? The answer isn't black and white, but we'll break down what you get with each, so you can determine which is best for your next trip.
Cruising has two main advantages over resorts. The first is the obvious one -- cruise ships move. That means on one weeklong holiday, you can visit multiple destinations without figuring out transportation logistics or packing your bags several times. It also means that ships can seek out the best weather. Cruise during hurricane season, and your ship will alter its route to get out of a storm's way; book a resort stay, and you've got nowhere to go if a hurricane is bearing down on your island.
The other is that modern-day cruise ships are packed to the gills with onboard activities. The newest ships sport rope courses, water parks, mini-golf, film screens, rock climbing walls and crazy attractions like zipwires, bumper cars, surfing and skydiving simulators and other thrill rides. Daily schedules are filled with wine tastings, dance classes, educational programming, quizzes and other activities. Evenings bring Vegas-style shows, Broadway musicals, comedy, magic acts and a variety of live music and dancing. Cruise ships also have dedicated youth areas with kid-specific and family-friendly programming for tots to teens, day and night. It takes work to be bored on a cruise ship.
Cruise fares appear all-inclusive, however, that is misleading. Your cruise fare will generally cover onboard accommodations, meals in a few (but not all) onboard eateries, select nonalcoholic beverages (usually juice at breakfast and iced tea at lunch), pool use, daytime kids' programmes and port stops in multiple destinations. You will pay extra for soda, alcohol, speciality coffees, meals in speciality restaurants, some gratuities and select onboard activities. And that's on top of paying for shore excursions, spa treatments, fitness classes, commemorative photos and souvenirs. (Luxury, expedition and river ships tend to have more fare inclusions ... and higher prices.)
All-inclusive resorts, on the other hand, have rates that encompass much more. This means easier budgeting and no end-of-trip surprises. Head to a land-based all-inclusive, and your payment will include meals at all onsite restaurants, all drinks (soda, alcohol, coffee), beach and pool access, daytime activities like beach sports challenges, fitness classes, kids programming and nonmotorised water sports like snorkelling, kayaking and water bikes. Some might even include scuba and snorkel trips, beach and restaurant access at sister properties, and golf outings; others might provide resort credit to "pay" for activities like zipwire outings and ruins tours, or offer one free excursion per passenger.
The main benefit of this style of travel is that it's incredibly relaxing. You can spend the entire day in the pool if you'd like -- sometimes even ordering food and drink without leaving the water. You can take out a kayak or go snorkelling if you like, but it's a lazy venture from the property, not an all-day excursion. And if you love the beach, you can head into the waves whenever you want, rather than waiting for a ship to dock.
Resorts also have more space than compact cruise ships. Standard hotel rooms will be larger than cruise cabins, and some resorts might have options for overwater bungalows or casitas for more space and more privacy. On the flip side, you might find that you're doing more walking to get from your room to the beach to the restaurant if you're at a large resort.
Evening activities tend to centre on drinking and dancing, rather than shows, which can be a plus or minus depending on your taste. Kids' programming and facilities are not always as organised as on cruise ships. And, of course, you're limited to the resort area. That means you'll likely only experience one area of one island -- or possibly never leave the resort grounds except to have dinner at a sister resort. If the weather gets bad, you're stuck.
If you start adding beverage packages, speciality dining and shore excursions into the mix, however, the cost of the cruise can quickly skyrocket. On the upscale end, we priced an eight-night Caribbean cruise on Azamara (which includes select drinks and tips) from £3,220 for two people in an inside cabin and a stay at the El Dorado Casitas Royale at £3,984. Again, the cruise is cheaper, but the resort was offering a £1,000 resort credit (which can be used for things like fancy wine or a scuba tour), which makes the price more attractive.
Generally, the base cruise fare will be cheaper when evaluating comparable trips; the amount of extra purchases you make for tours, drinks, spa treatments and other extras will really determine whether a cruise or resort is the better deal for you. When you do these calculations, don’t forget to include airfare. Most all-inclusive resorts are located outside the United Kingdom, making flying a necessity. Cruises, on the other hand, depart from several UK ports, so it's easy for a significant portion of U.K. travellers to drive there or book a cheap flight.
No one books travel solely on price. Determining which option is the best value depends on your priorities and spending habits. With both cruises and resort stays, you can also find ways to save. For example, if you never spend any time in your cabin on a cruise, you can save on a cheaper outside cabin instead of shelling out for a balcony cabin or suite you won't truly appreciate. Similarly, if you just need the beach and not a lot of activity or dining choice, then you probably don't need to splurge on a more expensive resort with all sorts of amenities.
Still need help determining which option is best for you? Here are a few guidelines:
You want to visit multiple destinations in a week and have plenty of activities to choose from when onboard.
You don't spend a lot on extras like shore excursions, spa treatments or speciality dining. The base prices for cruises are typically lower than prices for resorts because the cruise lines expect you to make up the difference in onboard purchases.
You don't drink. At an all-inclusive, you will be subsidising someone else's alcohol consumption.
You like Broadway-style entertainment at night. Resort entertainment, when there is some, tends to be more low-key, showcasing local acts, or centred on discos and night clubs.
You like to gamble. Few all-inclusive resorts have onsite casinos.
You have trouble with mobility, and like the self-contained nature of a cruise ship versus a resort, which can be spread out across a huge property.
You're looking for a truly relaxing holiday, with very little on the schedule.
You like hanging out in a bathing suit all day. Most cruise lines make you put on a cover-up to grab a buffet meal.
You want to be able to walk on the beach at sunrise or sunset ... or any time you want. With a cruise, you're restricted to hours in port; at a resort, the beach is right out your front door.
You want to eat and drink as much as possible without worrying about racking up high bills for cocktails or trying out multiple dining options.
You plan on taking advantage of water sports and other activities. If you want to spend your holiday snorkelling, kayaking and body surfing, you'll save money at the resort where these activities are included, versus a cruise, which charges for these activities in port.
You're an avid golfer or scuba diver. You can book resorts that are dedicated to these activities, with included or onsite offerings. On a cruise, you will only be able to book these tours on port days.
If you're still confused about which option is the best value for you -- both in terms of price and overall satisfaction -- reach out to a travel agent. Most agents who sell cruises also sell all-inclusive resort holidays. Getting advice from an expert who's knowledgeable about different resorts and ships, as well as picking the trip that best meets your budget and holiday preferences, might be the easiest way to get the best value for your money.