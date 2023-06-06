The Pros and Cons of All-Inclusive Resorts

All-inclusive resorts, on the other hand, have rates that encompass much more. This means easier budgeting and no end-of-trip surprises. Head to a land-based all-inclusive, and your payment will include meals at all onsite restaurants, all drinks (soda, alcohol, coffee), beach and pool access, daytime activities like beach sports challenges, fitness classes, kids programming and nonmotorised water sports like snorkelling, kayaking and water bikes. Some might even include scuba and snorkel trips, beach and restaurant access at sister properties, and golf outings; others might provide resort credit to "pay" for activities like zipwire outings and ruins tours, or offer one free excursion per passenger.

The main benefit of this style of travel is that it's incredibly relaxing. You can spend the entire day in the pool if you'd like -- sometimes even ordering food and drink without leaving the water. You can take out a kayak or go snorkelling if you like, but it's a lazy venture from the property, not an all-day excursion. And if you love the beach, you can head into the waves whenever you want, rather than waiting for a ship to dock.

Resorts also have more space than compact cruise ships. Standard hotel rooms will be larger than cruise cabins, and some resorts might have options for overwater bungalows or casitas for more space and more privacy. On the flip side, you might find that you're doing more walking to get from your room to the beach to the restaurant if you're at a large resort.

Evening activities tend to centre on drinking and dancing, rather than shows, which can be a plus or minus depending on your taste. Kids' programming and facilities are not always as organised as on cruise ships. And, of course, you're limited to the resort area. That means you'll likely only experience one area of one island -- or possibly never leave the resort grounds except to have dinner at a sister resort. If the weather gets bad, you're stuck.