Onward! To Juneau, Skagway and Glacier Bay National Park

By land: To get to Juneau, the next port, we'd fly on one of the several daily Alaska Airlines flights. The one-hour hop is priced $149, one way. A taxi from the airport to the center of town runs about $30, and here we'd stay at the Baranof Downtown, a centrally located classic, with lots of shops and dining venues within walking distance. The cheapest price I could find in July came to $227 per night (double), and only if I prepaid -- $681 for a three-night stay for two in Juneau.

Any excursions I'd add to the itinerary -- helicopter flights over the Juneau Icefield, a canoe trip to Mendenhall Glacier -- will all be priced comparably to the price onboard the ship, so we'll leave these out of our comparison. I'll use the meal prices found in Ketchikan for Juneau (though there's a greater variety of options in the capital, both more and less expensive).

Skagway is the smallest port on the itinerary. There's a tiny airport, but the flight from Juneau can be pricy, so let's use the Alaska State Ferry system. These ferries represent the workhorses of Southeast Alaska, an indispensable network for residents. The ferries don't operate daily on this route, and speeds vary by boat. But optimally, we'll be on the Fairweather out of Juneau, and the trip north takes 2.5 hours; round trip, the ticket is $142.

Once in Skagway, accommodations are limited, but the Westmark Inn is a simple-but-comfortable beacon of hospitality. It's just a few blocks from the ferry pier to the hotel, so we won't need a cab, and the rate I found for July was $183 per night. Again, lots of excursions are possible in Skagway, such as the rail trip to White Pass and the Yukon, but I'll leave these out of the comparison.

A cruise ship is, by far, the easiest, most economical way to see Glacier Bay National Park. To plan an independent visit, the only easy alternative to the cruise is a scenic flight, and Mountain Flying Services operates trips out of the Skagway airport. Flightseeing won't be quite the same experience as a cruise, but it will almost definitely be spectacular (bring me along!). The one-hour flight over the Chilkat Range and along the east side of Glacier Bay is $250 per person, but if the weather's good, I'd be sorely tempted to do the $450 Pilot's Choice, a two-hour route that takes in the whole bay and gets to within kissing distance of 15,300-foot Mount Fairweather.

After two nights in Skagway, we'll take the Alaska State Ferry back to Juneau and taxi to the airport ($30) for our trip home. The Juneau–Chicago flight on Alaska Airlines, with a connection in Seattle, runs $363 on July 25.

Bottom line: On a land trip, five nights in Juneau and Skagway runs $1,173 per person, and that's using the least-expensive flightseeing trip to Glacier Bay.

By sea: It's a beautiful sail from Juneau to Skagway through the Lynn Canal, a spectacular, glacier-carved trough. It's usually a great time to be out on deck enjoying the scenery, but the onward route from Skagway takes us to Glacier Bay, a highlight of the journey for many Alaska visitors. A sea day crossing the Gulf of Alaska takes us on to Whittier or Seward, the cruise ports for Anchorage, and the scenic bus journey to the airport takes about two hours.