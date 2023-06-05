As cruising continues its limited restart, there's one essential document that all Americans will have to present, at least for sailings in early summer 2021. And no, we're not talking about COVID-19-related documentation, such as vaccination or negative PCR tests, although most lines require some form of proof of that as well.

It's a more basic document: a passport.

At least to start the summer, most cruises open to North Americans are sailing from other countries, such as Greece, Iceland, St. Maarten, the Bahamas and Bermuda. While the latter three locales are islands fairly close to the U.S., they are still foreign countries and require passports to visit.

(Of course, this could change if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention drops or adjusts its Conditional Sailing Order for a July 4 restart from American ports, as cruise lines have petitioned.)

If you are eyeing the international cruises on offer and don't have a passport -- or even if you do and want a refresher -- here are seven tips to keep in mind.