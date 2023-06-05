Cruising With CBD Oil: Everything You Need To Know

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is an oil derived from cannabis that has become increasingly popular as a home remedy for anxiety, pain, sleep disorders and more, since the U.S. legalized its use in 2018. Now, avid cruisers who are fans of CBD are wondering if they can bring the oil onboard to help smooth out their time at sea.
But with strict no-drug policies across all cruise lines, is CBD banned or an exception? Here is everything you need to know about how and when you can travel with CBD oil.
CBD oil can be sold as is, or it can be purchased in the form of lotion, gummies, capsules and more. It's made from marijuana or hemp (two varieties of cannabis). Hemp-derived CBD was legalized by the U.S. in 2018 because hemp is less than 0.3 percent THC, which is the psychoactive compound that gives users a "high" feeling. Marijuana has a THC content of 20 percent or higher, and therefore it and its products are still banned federally.
After the nationwide legalization of hemp-derived CBD, products infused with the oil skyrocketed in popularity, being sold in pharmacies (including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid, but only in select states), herb stores and even specialty stores like GNC and Ulta Beauty. Most products in stores are being sold as topicals, meaning they are lotions infused with CBD oil for the purpose of reliving pain; Ulta Beauty sells "skin nourishing oil" that is supposed to help with dry skin.
Most major cruise lines explicitly forbid CBD oil. The following lines have a ban on traveling with any CBD oil:
Azamara
Carnival Cruise Line
Celebrity Cruises
Disney Cruise Line
Oceania Cruises
Princess Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line
Royal Caribbean
If you're flying to your cruise, any CBD oil product that is approved by the FDA (which is only one prescription medication, as of this writing) or has less than 0.3 percent THC is allowed by the TSA as of May 2019.
But be warned: TSA agents also have the right to report any suspected violations to local and federal authorities, which could delay you and cause you to miss your flight. The relatively new nature of CBD legalization and its allowance on U.S. flights means authorities might not always be on the same page about regulating the substance.
Also, CBD oil is subject to the same rules as any other liquids, meaning you cannot carry on containers larger than 3.4 ounces, and it must be stored in a clear bag no larger than 1 quart.
For cruisers driving to port, the 2018 farm bill legalized hemp-derived, FDA-approved CBD federally, but some states have their own rules. A handful still prohibit any CBD oil transportation over state lines. To be safe, look up the specific laws for the states that stand between you and your departure port.