Crystal Cruises vs. Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Price

Although both lines claim to be all-inclusive, Crystal fares will generally be lower than Regent's because that line packages more extras (including free shore tours and airfare) into its price. When choosing between the two lines, you need to determine what's included in the fare, and see if those inclusions match your cruise style. After all, is there any reason to pay more for a cruise that includes complimentary shore excursions if you never plan on leaving the ship?

Choose Crystal if you're looking for value.

Crystal strikes a good balance by including many sought-after extras in its cruise fares without weighing them down with too many options you might not exercise. Wi-Fi and gratuities are included in the fare. Crystal's all-inclusive policy for beverages includes coffee/tea, bottled water, fresh juice and soda as well as select wines, Champagne and sparkling wine, spirits and beer.

You can enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court, order room service from a standard menu, and dine once for free at each of the two for-fee specialty restaurants: Prego and Nobu Matsuhisa's Umi Uma (formerly Silk Road). Other intimate dining venues, such as Silk Kitchen and Churrascaria, are complimentary. Shore excursions cost extra.

If you do like more perks bundled into your cruise fare, book a Penthouse suite. With this level of accommodation, you can get afternoon tea served ensuite, receive an automatic complimentary in-cabin bar setup (in-room mini-bars in other categories are not replenished daily), and order room service from any of the specialty restaurants.

Choose Regent if you want a truly all-inclusive cruise.

Regent's approach to pricing a voyage is to include as many extras as possible so passengers are treated to a seriously all-inclusive vacation. This way of packaging options is ideal for anyone who wants to pull out all the stops and enjoy a carefree experience onboard. Central to this inclusivity is free airfare plus unlimited shore excursions for every passenger in every port. Dining onboard is always complimentary, whether in specialty restaurants or through 24-hour room service.

Like Crystal, Regent pays all gratuities on your behalf and offers unlimited complimentary beverages, including soda, coffee/tea, select wines, spirits and beer. Bars and lounges are open throughout the day, but your suite is also outfitted with a complete liquor bar setup and minibar that are replenished daily. You'll also enjoy free Wi-Fi throughout your ship.

Regent offers a free one-night, pre-cruise hotel stay for those booked into Concierge or higher accommodations. (It can also be used a credit, if they book their own).