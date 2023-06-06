If you're searching for an affordable and authentic Italian meal onboard, you won't want to miss dining at Cucina del Capitano. Found on Carnival's newest ships, this restaurant was inspired by the line's many Italian captains, who have shared everything from childhood recipes to include on the menu to photos that adorn the walls.

Ambiance

While the exact setup varies from ship to ship, you'll feel like you're dining in an Italian country home, complete with brick walls and neutral colors offset by red-and-white checkered tablecloths. The overall vibe is familiar, friendly and casual.

Meals

Cucina del Capitano is open for lunch and dinner. During the day, it's a free pasta bar. At night, it serves items from a menu that's split into several sections. Starters include appetizers, soups and salads like antipasti, fried risotto balls, minestrone soup and arugula salad with cherry tomatoes, parmesan cheese and limoncello dressing. The second course features pastas and other entrees like spaghetti carbonara and braised short ribs with red wine sauce. Round it out with a side of rosemary potatoes or traditional spaghetti with tomato sauce, and finish off with a dessert. Choices include tiramisu, cannoli and lemon sorbet.

A selection of red and white wines is also available by the bottle or glass in addition to beer, liquor and specialty coffees.

Reservations are recommended for dinner.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

<embed src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/pdfs/cucina-del-capitano-menu.pdf" type="application/pdf" />

Price

The price to dine at Cucina del Capitano is a flat fee of $15 per adult and $5 per child (11 and younger) for dinner; the lunchtime pasta bar is included in the cruise fare. Additional a la carte charges apply for alcohol and specialty coffee beverages.

Ships

You can find Cucina del Capitano on the following vessels:

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Magic

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Vista

View photos of Cucina del Capitano on Carnival Sunshine.