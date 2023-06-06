Cunard Kids Clubs on Cunard Cruises

As is the case on any family-friendly ship, kids clubs are key. On the vessels of Cunard, children are not only welcome, but the facilities keep them busy on everything from short trips to world cruises.

What It Is

Cunard kids clubs are complimentary and split into four "zones": Baby Zone (6 to 23 months), Play Zone (2 to 7 years), Kids Zone (8 to 12 years) and Teen Zone (13 to 17 years). Each has its own area -- except for kids and teens, who are occasionally combined into one section -- with youth staff overseeing age-appropriate games and activities.

Our Experience

The Baby Zone comprises a small area with toys that facilitate learning. Parents also have the ability to play music or watch cartoons with their little ones.

The Play Zone is outfitted with books, games and toys, such as building blocks, as well as soft lounge areas with beanbag chairs and pillows. A small computer area offers video games. Scheduled activities might include arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and story time.

The Kids and Teen Zones, which are combined into one space, feature books and a wide selection of board games in addition to areas for dancing, video games and hanging out. Activity options might include karaoke, card games, quizzes, Celebrity Heads, Two Truths and a Lie, and chilling out with music.

Cunard also brings special guests onboard each sailing, including face painters, magicians and the like.

Worth a Try?

You know your children best, but if they enjoy playing with other kids and might be easily bored by spending time with adults, Cunard's kids clubs are definitely worth signing up for.

Things to Note

The minimum age to sail is 6 months, but for sailings with more than three consecutive sea days, the minimum age is 1 year. Parents must also stay with children in the Baby Zone at all times.

Hours for the kids club vary on port days, but on sea days it generally opens at 9 a.m., closes from noon to 2 p.m. for lunch, reopens from 2 to 5 p.m., closes from 5 to 6 p.m. for tea and reopens again from 6 p.m. until midnight.