Cunard Line Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about Cunard Line's alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Cunard cruises?

No person younger than 18 years of age is allowed to purchase or consume alcohol on a Cunard cruise. When in U.S. territorial waters where the legal drinking age is 21, no one under the age of 21 may purchase or drink alcohol.

Can I bring booze onboard a Cunard cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Liquor may not be brought onboard. Passengers are allowed to bring one bottle of wine or Champagne onboard. A $20-per-bottle corkage fee applies for bottles consumed in the ships' restaurants and bars.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: Alcohol purchased ashore will be held by the ship and delivered to your stateroom on the last night of the voyage.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Alcoholic beverages purchased from the duty-free shop onboard will be distributed on the last day of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard Cunard cruises?

Complimentary drinks may be found at the captain's, senior officers' and Cunard World Club parties (by invitation), and, occasionally, within the spa.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Fleetwide, the English-themed Golden Lion pub exclusively serves Guinness and Boddingtons on draught, while the Commodore Club is known for its martinis menu. Midships Lounge (on Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria) offers a Gin & Fizz menu specialized in gin-based cocktails and fizzy drinks (like prosecco, cava and Champagne). The Champagne Bar (Queen Elizabeth and QM2) serves a range of Laurent-Perrier bubbly by the bottle and by the glass; tastings are held regularly.

Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies