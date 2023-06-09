Dogs are a man's best friend, and naturally the first ones there to help you pack when you're gearing up for a cruise. Of course, by help, we mean jumping into your suitcase, rolling around your clothes and begging you to take them along for the ride. We hate to leave our fur babies behind, but we know they'll be in good hands and never hold it against us. In the spirit of canine wanderlust, here are some of the cutest dogs helping you pack for your cruise.
"Why did my humans choose such an early flight? I'm ready to go back to sleep!"
"If I let you finish packing for your cruise, can I have a treat?"
"Maybe if I lie on top of all my humans' clothes and pretend I'm asleep, they'll be forced to stop packing."
"If Lady and the Tramp are on your Disney cruise, can you sniff their butts for me?"
"Mmm... I can only imagine the juicy steak my humans will bring home from their cruise."
"You forgot your formal night outfit... and me!"
"What is this large, mysterious container filled with all your belongings -- a travel pet carrier?"
"What do you mean you didn't book me a kennel spot on Queen Mary 2?"