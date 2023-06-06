Disney Castaway Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Castaway Club is Disney's multi-tiered loyalty program for past passengers. It has only three levels, based on number of cruises sailed, and doesn't offer quite as many perks as many of the other cruise lines. However, if you're a Disney devotee, you'll benefit from the extra perks.

Once you have completed your first cruise, you are automatically a loyalty program member. Levels are achieved based on how many Disney cruises you have taken, rather than how many days you have sailed or how many points you've earned through onboard spending. That means that you can level up fairly quickly even if you only ever take short cruises.

All Castaway Club members receive special booking offers and in-room amenities not offered for purchase; Gold and Platinum members also receive additional merchandise discounts, the ability to book cruises before the general public and more. If you share a cabin with other Castaway Club members of different levels, any in-cabin benefits will reflect the highest status of all the passengers in the room.

Disney ships sail full all the time; very few dates are offered at a discount. However, loyalty program members do receive exclusive discounts on select merchandise.

Castaway Club Levels and Benefits

Silver

Available with one to four completed sailings

Access to exclusive online information

Ability to reserve onboard activities 90 days prior to sailing

Early booking for new itineraries one day before general public

Access to a dedicated information phone line

Use of exclusive Castaway Club check-in line at embarkation

Welcome back gift on each sailing

Gold

Available with five to nine completed sailings

Receive all Silver perks

Ability to reserve activities 105 days prior to sailing

Early booking for new itineraries two days before general public

After completing eDocuments before sailing, Gold members can select a preferred port arrival time for embarkation

Access to an exclusive Castaway Club reception on sailings of eight nights or longer

Discounts on select merchandise purchased onboard

Platinum

Available with 10 or more completed sailings

Receive all Gold perks

Ability to reserve activities 120 days prior to sailing

Early booking for new itineraries three days before general public

Priority check-in and boarding

Complimentary dinner at Palo

Other Cruise Line Loyalty Programs