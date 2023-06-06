Disney Cruise Pools

No cruise vacation is complete without a dip in the pool, especially if you have kids. Whether you're looking for something family-friendly like Nemo's Reef or adults-only like Satellite Falls, Disney Cruise Line pools are some of the best. Check out our list of onboard oases, where you can cool down or catch some rays.

Nemo's Reef

Made especially for cruisers 8 and younger, this wet play area features sprayers, slides and other watery fun, set in a couple inches of water in a special shaded section of the main pool deck. As its name suggests, it boasts a "Finding Nemo" theme, complete with statues of Nemo, Dori and other characters. Because it's designed for the youngest passengers onboard, Nemo's Reef does not require children to be potty trained, but swim diapers are required. Note: Lifejackets are available for use on the pool deck. Plentiful deck chairs are located nearby.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

Mickey's Pool

This pool, shaped like Mickey's head, is divided into three separate sections -- Mickey's face and two ears. It's ideal for wading, making it a popular place for youngsters and their parents. Adjacent is a small, twisty water slide for use by pint-sized passengers (38 to 64 inches, ages 4 to 14). This pool is often covered for nighttime activities that involve dancing and use of the nearby stage. Sun loungers are available for passenger use.

Ships: Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

Donald's Pool and Goofy's Pool

Serving as the family-friendly all-ages main pools on Disney's ships, Donald's Pool (Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy) and Goofy's Pool (Disney Magic and Disney Wonder) -- each flanked by two hot tubs -- offer a traditional pool experience, as well as an outer ring with shallow water that's great for wading. Day or night, these pools are the places to be if you're hoping to take in a Disney flick on the giant poolside Funnel Vision LED screens. Several convenient quick-serve food options are available nearby. These pools are often covered by automated floors during activities that involve dancing and use of the nearby stage. Plenty of lounge chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Ships: Donald's Pool - Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy; Goofy's Pool - Disney Magic, Disney Wonder

Quiet Cove Pool and Satellite Falls

The Quiet Cove Pool is Disney's adults-only pool, and it takes up residence on all four of Disney's ships. A classic rectangular design appears on Disney Wonder and Disney Magic, while a more modern three-circle shape is found on Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Each pool area also features hot tubs and access to the adults-only Cove Cafe, which provides drinks and light bites. Lounge chairs are available.

On Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, each adult area also includes Satellite Falls -- a circular wading pool beneath the ship's satellite, which also functions as a water feature.

Ships: Quiet Cove Pool - available on all ships; Satellite Falls - Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

Funnel Puddle

True to its name, this "puddle" of water near the funnel offers family-friendly wading on the highest decks of Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Sun loungers are available.

Ships: Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy

Want to know more? Check out the AquaDuck and AquaDunk on Disney Cruise Line.

Show Disney Prices