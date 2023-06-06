Closed-Loop Cruises: The One Passport-Required Exception

We often get the following questions about cruise passport requirements: Do you need a passport to cruise to the Bahamas? Do you need a passport for a Caribbean cruise? Do you need a passport for an Alaska cruise? What about Hawaii?

The answer to all of these questions for U.S. citizens is no -- as long as you’re taking a closed-loop cruise. Closed-loop cruises travel to Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda but start and end at the same U.S. homeport. These cruises don’t require a passport. However, there are some caveats you'll need to know about ID requirements.

First and foremost, if a United States citizen chooses to do a closed-loop cruise without a passport, they'll still be required to show a government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license) and proof of citizenship (a certified copy of your birth certificate). So while you don't need a passport of passport card to cruise to Alaska from Seatlle or other U.S. ports, you will need this idenfitication as the cruise must stop in Canada on its way. Without these required documents, you will not be able to board your cruise or get back into the United States.

Be aware that requirements on closed-loop cruises can still change in certain countries, so be sure to check the entry requirements of the specific cruise ports on your itinerary. Some Caribbean nations still require passports or passport cards, like Martinique and Guadeloupe.