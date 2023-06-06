Don't Do That! 9 Crazy Laws You Don't Want to Break on Your Next Cruise

Cruising is such a comfortable way to see the world that you can sometimes forget that when you're on a shore excursion you're in another country, with different customs, traditions -- and laws. What goes in the UK doesn't always translate to other countries, and it's wise to know some do's and don'ts ahead of time, just to be safe. After all, no one wants to end their time on shore in a jail cell.

Read on for a list of nine things you shouldn't do in different ports.