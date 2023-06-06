Douro River Cruise Destinations: Witness Ancient History and Quaint Quinta

Porto: Porto serves as a port of embarkation and/or port debarkation for Douro cruises. The ancient city, one of the most historic in Europe, dates back to the Roman Empire and also has influences from periods such as Gothic and Baroque, tucked within Romanesque city walls. The old town of Porto, which is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is Ribeira, and it's home to the gold-laden Sao Francisco Church, its most elaborate. It's also where you'll Se Cathedral, built in the 12th century to serve as fortress as well as church. Don't miss the train station at Sao Bento for its lively tile murals depicting the Portuguese people working, playing, living. The Dom Luis Bridge, which you can cross by tram, car or on foot on either upper or lower levels, was designed by a disciple of Gustave Eiffel.

On a somewhat smaller but no less enchanting scale, the city's Clerigos district is home to one of the world's most famous bookstores. The Gothic-esque, multi-story Livraria Lello was the inspiration for J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter series. (She was teaching English in Porto and spent a lot of time there.) But note: It has become so popular that they charge to get in, and if don't want to wait in line for an hour, buy your tickets online and get there early. And while there are tons of souvenir shops scattered all over the old town selling magnets and such, don't miss A Vida Portuguesa for high-quality, handmade products that are designed and crafted in Portugal. (These include shoes, soaps, pretty notebooks, hand-painted tiles, etc.)

Vila Nova de Gaia: This city lies across the Douro from Porto, and it's where ships dock. Also hilly as it rises off the river, this area is best known for the port houses that stud its mountainside. Our ship featured a tour to Grahams, a gorgeous facility that included a visit to the winery in addition to a tasting. It boasts a fantastic view of Porto across the river, and it has a fabulous bar and restaurant.

There are lots of options for tasting port in Gaia. Other major houses include Taylor's, Ferreira, Sandeman and Calem. What's also fun is simply wandering around the waterfront and checking out less well-known tasting houses. (Look for Kopke, which matches chocolates to its ports.)

The cable car station is also on this side of the river -- if you don't fancy or can't manage the walk up to the top of town this is a lovely and reasonably priced (nine euros return) option, which affords fantastic views -- and even a free glass of port!

Scenic cruising: Because sailing takes place during the day, several mornings and afternoons are spent on the river. (Tours often leave one dock in the morning and return for lunch at another as the ship moves from place to place.) This makes for a relaxing, easygoing vibe onboard, and the scenery is magnificent, including an intriguing series of locks. (One of the five we went through, Carrapatelo -- the largest in Portugal -- represented a drop (or rise) of 115 feet.)

Pinhao: Most of your time docked in Pinhao, part of the gorgeous Vila Real district, will be spent on excursions to places like Quintana do Seixo (part of the mighty Sandemans conglomerate) to taste port and learn how it was made. You'll also likely visit Mateus Palace, known for its gorgeous gardens. Some cruises spend overnights there, giving you time to explore the waterfront. There is very little to do, but a nightcap in the gorgeous hotel -- The Vintage House -- is well worth it.

Salamanca: An absolute highlight of a Douro cruise, Salamanca, northwest of Madrid, is one of the most gorgeous cities in Spain. Dating back to the Roman Empire, it's first and foremost a university town since the 12th century. The city, home to about 230,000 residents, is also known for its historic Old and New cathedrals (Renaissance and Gothic, respectively), which sit side by side. Casa Lis, an art deco and art nouveau museum, is housed in a palace with stained-glass ceilings and windows and the Puente Romano (Roman Bridge). Saving the best for last, the Plaza Major, the heart of Salamanca, is an 18th-century square, completely surrounded by golden limestone buildings and ringed with alfresco cafes.