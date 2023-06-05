How to Fend Off Seasickness on Rough Drake Passage Waves

Even if you're not prone to seasickness, you should take a few preventative measures for crossing the Drake Passage. It's possible that you could have the Drake Lake at one moment and the Drake Shake an hour later, so it's best to come prepared for your crossing. It's also helpful to take the advice of crew members who sail this route almost every week from late October or early November until March.

Sea-Bands. The minute the captain announced that we were headed for the Drake Passage the evening we sailed from Ushuaia, I headed to my stateroom to put on my Sea-Bands: two elastic wristbands that use acupuncture pressure points to ward off seasickness. While I wasn't totally buying into the concept that two small balls pressing on the underside of my wrist would prevent nausea on seas as rough as the Drake Passage, I noticed the expedition leader and some of the crew with the bands. So, maybe there was something to this little stretchy band after all. And it's a natural method to control nausea.

Dramamine, Bonine or Scopolamine Patches. Medications like Dramamine, Bonine and the Scopolamine transdermal patches (that sit behind your ear) are also effective in reducing motion sickness and seasickness. The patches typically last several days, but you need to apply them about four hours before you set sail. The downside is that both medications have side effects like drowsiness. Of course, that may not be the worst thing if you're feeling the effects from the motion. Sleep cures almost everything. You should also know that the patches can cause blurred vision or dry mouth and dry nose, so you must decide if the benefits outweigh the side effects.

Stay Calm and Get Fresh Air. One way to keep seasickness at bay is to stay calm, which is where a good diversion comes in, like an onboard lecture about explorer Ernest Shackelton or a movie about penguins. It's also a good idea to step outside and take in the fresh air, even if it's just for a moment. I took a quick walk around the back deck before lunch and perked right up. Some people also suggest staring at the horizon, but others advise not to look outside, so that's a personal call.

Have a Light Meal and Stay Hydrated. The crew also recommends keeping something on your stomach, such as a light breakfast or lunch – and staying hydrated. Think toast and hot tea or ginger ale if nothing else appeals. It's best to avoid heavy, fatty, or spicy foods unless your gut is OK, then go for it. The ship will have options for all types of light bites during the sea days. You can also try ginger candies, gum, tea, or even foods made with ginger to settle your tummy. It's also best to avoid alcoholic beverages.

Stay in the Middle of the Ship. Head to the middle of the ship. This is where you'll feel the least amount of motion. I camped out on Deck 4 of our expedition ship, where the public spaces are located. This felt like the most stable area of the ship. My stateroom was on Deck 6, where I could feel more of the motion. If you're in the public areas, you'll also stay busy chatting with other passengers and crew, keeping your mind off the rocking and rolling seas.

Visit the Ship's Doctor .If all else fails (and you're really motion sick), you can visit the ship's doctor, get a shot of Dimenhydrinate, and sleep away the rest of the day. For some people, staying in bed, resting, and watching the ship's lectures and programming on television may be the best option. I found that even without any medication, the ship's motion lulled me to sleep. Sleeping also passes the time and gets you closer to Antarctica – or back to the Beagle Channel on the return trip, where the waters will be much calmer.

If I can survive the Drake Passage, you can, too.