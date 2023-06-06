Cruising is far from fun when you're seasick. No one wants to think of getting sick on a cruise, but there are some precautions you can take and medicine for seasickness to pack when preparing for those less-than-sunny days at sea.

If you're wondering how to prevent seasickness on a cruise, luckily there are convenient drug-free remedies to help ease mild discomfort and nausea, such as ginger candies, green apples, acupressure wrist bands, medicinal patches and simply keeping a fixed gaze on the horizon.

For many, though, one of the most effective remedies for seasickness while cruising is bringing along preventative medication. But with so many to choose from, which is the best medicine for seasickness: Dramamine or Bonine (Meclizine)?

Below, we compare two popular brands of motion sickness medicine: Dramamine versus Bonine.

Note: Dramamine and Bonine both offer several versions of pills and tablets to fight seasickness. For the purposes of this article, we're referring to the original formulas of Bonine and Dramamine.