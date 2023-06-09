Eating Our Way Through the Moveable Feast Cruise

With a reputation for fine cuisine to uphold, Celebrity Cruises has partnered with Fine Cooking Magazine and its Emmy-nominated PBS series, "Moveable Feast," to create one-of-a-kind culinary-themed cruises. Cruise Critic hopped aboard Celebrity Summit for a Moveable Feast with Celebrity Cruises sailing and what we found -- from cooking classes and demos from renowned chefs to a celebratory dinner featuring their dishes -- was a delight to the palate and to our love of cruising.