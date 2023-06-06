The Most Popular Norway Cruise Itineraries

Norway cruise itineraries depart from a variety of cities, though most begin in Bergen or Oslo. Other popular departure cities are found across northern Europe, including Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Hamburg and a variety of U.K. ports (Southampton, Harwich, Dover and others). Norway's Arctic cruises also embark in Svalbard (Spitsbergen). Below are some of the most popular Norway cruise itineraries.

Norway Fjords Cruise

Norwegian Fjords cruises generally range in length from seven to 14 nights. Bergen is the main city on most fjord itineraries, though some may include Oslo as well. What can you expect on a Norway fjords cruise itinerary? Scenery and towns that are postcard-perfect. Ships on these routes will head inland from Bergen, sailing between towering cliffs and mountains that plummet steeply into the sea. Cruises to Norwegian fjords generally include smaller, scenic ports like Stavanger, Geirangerfjord, Eidfjord and Flam.

Cruising Norway's Coastline

Hurtigruten ships are popular for cruising Norway’s coastline year-round, roundtrip from Bergen, going as far north as Kirkenes and the Arctic Circle, and stopping at a myriad of ports, both large and small. You can expect stops in destinations like Alesund and Oslo on these itineraries, though you'll generally avoid playing the narrow waters of the inland fjords. While foreign visitors may treat these journeys like regular cruises, staying onboard for five, six or the full 11 nights, daytrippers use the same vessels as ferry service between ports, and crewmembers unload freight and mail at most stops.

Arctic Norway

For the more adventurous, a Norway cruise to the Arctic just might be the best option. However, you don't need an expedition ship to visit Norway's Arctic destinations, which include Tromso, Honningsvag and the North Cape, Svalbard (Spitsbergen) and the Lofoten Islands. Many mainstream and luxury lines offer itineraries to these ports, though the cruises typically last two to three weeks and may include some southern Norway destinations, too.

Cruises to Norway and Iceland

While Norway's coastline and fjords are idyllic emerald green and rock landscapes, pairing a cruise to Iceland with your Norway itinerary is a study in contrasts. The nearly vegetation-free, volcanic island nation is included on itineraries as short as 11 days, though some last two weeks or more.

