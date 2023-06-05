Exciting Places Cruise Lines Are Sailing to in 2023

We've already taken a look at the exciting places cruise lines are going to in 2022 -- everywhere from Prussia to the North Pole -- but what about the year after?

Cruise lines are already releasing their 2023 itineraries, as people who put off cruising for a year begin to plan and dream about traveling again. Some recently released 2023 World Cruise itineraries are almost sold out, or in the case of Oceania's 180-day Wold Cruise -- sold out in a day.

And as with next year, 2023 is promising to be a bumper year for exciting places to visit with Papeete (Tahiti), Mombasa (Kenya), Elephant island (Antarctica) and crossing the International Dateline all on offer.

We've taken a good look at what's out there and rounded up the six most exciting 2023 cruises.