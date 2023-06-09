Exclusive Pictures of Seabourn Encore From Cruise Critic Members

Seabourn Encore is the first of two new luxury cruise ships that expand on Seabourn's Odyssey-class design. Weighing 40,350 gross registered tons, the 600-passenger all-suite luxury ship can carry 150 more passengers than its Odyssey-class fleetmates, and boasts a higher ratio of space per passenger (as well as a higher ratio of crew members per passenger).

Seabourn took ownership of its new vessel in December 2016, and will christen the ship in Singapore on January 7, 2017. Seabourn Encore will spend its maiden season in Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, before sailing to Athens for its 2017 summer season in the Mediterranean.

Curious about Encore? Check out some of the first photos of the ship, provided by the cruise line and Cruise Critic members onboard pre-inaugural sailings, with our slideshow.

Show Seabourn Encore Prices