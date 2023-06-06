Exotic Norway: Why a Cruise Is the Best Way to Travel

Colorful and Scenic Molde

This bucolic coastal enclave is known as the “town of roses,” hidden within shelter islands that preserve its rather pristine environment. Relying on the timber industry, it is no surprise that colorful log houses welcome visitors amid this impressive landscape. Vibrant gardens complement this seafront fishing town’s snow-covered mountain backdrop. Historians love Molde for its Viking heritage with churches and historic buildings dotting the roads around town. I loved it for the endless Instagram-worthy photo opportunities.

This is where the highest vertical mountain in Europe is found, Trollveggen, and it’s a popular spot among adventurists. It’s also the starting point of the Atlantic Road, a national tourist route, where travelers can follow the rugged coastline to find tiny Viking fishing villages scattered across waterfall-laden mountains. Islands are interconnected by narrow, dramatic roads and a series of twisting, curvaceous bridges that stretch nearly 5 miles along this rugged coastline. While it’s fun to explore via motor coach, the most adventurous of tourists will rent a car to venture out on their own. As one local told me: this road is a favorite of local joggers thanks to its never-ending scenery.

If time is of the essence, be sure to visit Molde Cathedral and snap a photo of its bell tower and beautiful rose gardens. The folk-style Romsdal Museum on the edge of town is great for history buffs and those interested in the region’s historical architecture, but Instagram fans will have better luck making their way down the Atlantic Road to snap shots of old churches, jagged shorelines and the occasional line of fish hung out to dry.

Among the most enchanting excursions in summer is the Mardalsfossen waterfall, among the highest free-falling waterfalls on the planet (and the tallest in Northern Europe at more than 2,000 feet). Or, book a kayaking journey through Moldefjord. It seemed like it took me forever to pick my jaw up from the floor when I saw Mardalsfossen for the first time.