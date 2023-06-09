Favorite Cruise Destinations

Alaska

Alaska, the Last Frontier, tops many a cruiser's bucket list, offering vast, untamed mountain landscapes; towering, ice-blue glaciers; barren tundra; frigid alpine lakes; and air so fresh your lungs will smile. This region is also replete with wildlife that ranges from moose and bears to bald eagles and whales. Pre- and post-cruise land tours often venture into Canada's Yukon Territory, which feels a bit like something out of the Wild West. If you're interested in gold rush history, you'll find it there in spades.

Active travelers will love Alaska for its variety of physical pursuits, including ziplining, glacier hiking and alpine lake snorkeling. However, wildlife preserve bus tours and dog-sledding excursions mean animal lovers and less active cruisers won't be disappointed, either.

